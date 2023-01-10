’22 in review: The retail landscape

Next in a series reviewing the year just ended

With Marshalls now open and Tractor Supply coming to The Wells, Maricopa shoppers are already dreaming of the next big-box retailer to announce plans to come to the city.

During that wait, here’s what opened in 2022 and what’s ahead this year — and beyond:

Openings

Marshalls ’ launch in November was the biggest retail opening since its neighbor, Sprouts Farmers Market, welcomed shoppers in August 2021. The nation’s largest off-price family apparel and home fashion retailer opened a 22,000-square-foot store in Sonoran Creek Marketplace, hiring about 60 full-time and part-time workers. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Five businesses — ATI Physical Therapy, Supercuts, Pet Planet, B-Luxury Nail salon and Vanessa McDill State Farm — opened at Sonoran Creek Marketplace.

Fast & Friendly Car Wash opened in its second operation in town at 42020 W. Maricopa-Casa Grande Hwy. in The Wells.

Under construction

AutoZone may open in January. Framing and exterior walls were nearing completion in November at its site, at the northwestern corner of Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Porter Road, adjacent to Walmart at The Wells. The auto parts retailer’s second store in town is in a 7,372-square-foot building with 36 parking spaces at 17542 N. Porter Road.

Petco , the U.S. pet retailer, will open in a 12,500-square-foot storefront along Edison Road at Edison Pointe. The retailer sells pet food, products and services, as well as certain types of small animals.

Banner Physical Therapy will open an office at The Wells as part of a 5,576-square-foot multi-tenant building at 17430 N. Porter Road that will include BoSa Donuts and another retail operation.

Long term

Tractor Supply Co. looks to be the next big-box retailer to open in the city with its October announcement. The largest rural-lifestyle retailer in the nation will build a 21,633-square-foot store with its new prototype design on 3.4 acres at 41650 W. Maricopa-Casa-Grande Highway. The retailer will kick off Phase 2 of development at The Wells. Also planned: a 21,500-square-foot outdoor display area, 3,744-square-foot greenhouse, feed center and a pet-grooming/washing facility.

Maricopa Commercial Center , a two-building development of more than 40,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, is proposed by Alpine Development Partners. The site is on 3.6 acres of vacant land south of Honeycutt Road and east of Porter Road. The vacant property was originally slated for high-density, residential use but has remained undeveloped. There would be a 15,410-square-foot, multi-tenant retail building and a 25,600-square-foot multi-tenant, flex-commercial building — on separate parcels.

