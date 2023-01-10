Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park pauses subdivision plans at 191st and Antioch
Plans are on hold for a new single-family subdivision at the northwest corner of West 191st Street and Antioch Road. The Overland Park City Council on Monday contemplated and ultimately deferred voting on a rezoning for the proposed 34-acre neighborhood in order to give the developer more time to work out some of the project details with city staff.
northeastnews.net
Controversial liquor permits approved
In its December 21 issue, “The Northeast News” reported on two Northeast neighborhood associations that were actively opposing the issuance of Liquor by the Drink permits in their respective neighborhoods. The Sheffield Neighborhood Association was opposing a permit that had been issued with contingencies at Inolvidable, a bar...
bluevalleypost.com
New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park
Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
KCTV 5
Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
WIBW
Overland Park company found to be in violation of lead-based paint laws
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park company has been fined after it was found to be in violation of laws protecting children and renovators from lead-based paint. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has officially ruled that two home renovation companies - one in Kansas and one in Missouri - will be required to pay civil penalties as a consequence of violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.
KCTV 5
Leaders in KC hope to get cut of money from recreational marijuana sales
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City leaders are hoping to get a cut of the money earned in the sale of recreational marijuana. Whether to impose an additional sales tax of 3% on the retail sale of medical marijuana? That’s a question Kansas City leaders are hoping will be answered by voters during the April 4 general municipal election.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
Historic Sauer Castle in Kansas City, Kansas, set to be part of tax sale
Sauer Castle is schedule to be part of a tax sale meant to pay the owner’s unpaid taxes — unless he arranges another method to avoid losing it.
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
KCTV 5
Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs
A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Jackson County, Missouri, proposes marijuana sales tax. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. State and county governments...
KWCH.com
Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
Construction begins on new development at former Kmart site in Merriam
Construction has begun on Merriam Grand Station, the redevelopment of a former Kmart site in Merriam that has been vacant for years.
northeastnews.net
Kansas City Public School Board Treasurer resigns
Indian Mound resident Manny Abarca resigned from his seat on the Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) Board of Education on December 31 to be sworn into his newly elected seat at Jackson County. Abarca was elected to represent KCPS Sub-District 3 in 2019 to serve through 2025, and was also...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
Johnson County Community College selects former Trustee to fill board vacancy
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will welcome a familiar face to its Board of Trustees. In Nov. Trustee Joy Koesten announced her resignation after being elected to the board in 2021. During a special meeting Monday the Trustees voted to select former board member Melody Rayl to fill Koesten’s vacant seat. Rayl […]
KCTV 5
13-acre hazard reduction fire is set at Kansas City park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Controlled burns are an important tool for maintaining the health and safety of a forest. They can also be rejuvenating, returning nutrients to the soil via the ashes of vegetation that could otherwise take years to decompose. The Kansas City Parks & Recreation teamed up...
WIBW
Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
