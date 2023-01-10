ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park pauses subdivision plans at 191st and Antioch

Plans are on hold for a new single-family subdivision at the northwest corner of West 191st Street and Antioch Road. The Overland Park City Council on Monday contemplated and ultimately deferred voting on a rezoning for the proposed 34-acre neighborhood in order to give the developer more time to work out some of the project details with city staff.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
northeastnews.net

Controversial liquor permits approved

In its December 21 issue, “The Northeast News” reported on two Northeast neighborhood associations that were actively opposing the issuance of Liquor by the Drink permits in their respective neighborhoods. The Sheffield Neighborhood Association was opposing a permit that had been issued with contingencies at Inolvidable, a bar...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park

Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Overland Park company found to be in violation of lead-based paint laws

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park company has been fined after it was found to be in violation of laws protecting children and renovators from lead-based paint. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has officially ruled that two home renovation companies - one in Kansas and one in Missouri - will be required to pay civil penalties as a consequence of violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Leaders in KC hope to get cut of money from recreational marijuana sales

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City leaders are hoping to get a cut of the money earned in the sale of recreational marijuana. Whether to impose an additional sales tax of 3% on the retail sale of medical marijuana? That’s a question Kansas City leaders are hoping will be answered by voters during the April 4 general municipal election.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs

A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Jackson County, Missouri, proposes marijuana sales tax. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. State and county governments...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KWCH.com

Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
ASTORIA, OR
northeastnews.net

Kansas City Public School Board Treasurer resigns

Indian Mound resident Manny Abarca resigned from his seat on the Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) Board of Education on December 31 to be sworn into his newly elected seat at Jackson County. Abarca was elected to represent KCPS Sub-District 3 in 2019 to serve through 2025, and was also...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

13-acre hazard reduction fire is set at Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Controlled burns are an important tool for maintaining the health and safety of a forest. They can also be rejuvenating, returning nutrients to the soil via the ashes of vegetation that could otherwise take years to decompose. The Kansas City Parks & Recreation teamed up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy