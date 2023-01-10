ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash in Pike Co., medics respond

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 104. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate that at least two vehicles were involved in the accident. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Tree takes out power, blocks roadway in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Western Avenue at West Water was closed this evening due to a fallen tree and power lines. The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. and police were called to the scene. The authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area as the cleanup process takes place.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Man dead, another in custody following Chillicothe shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a shooting in Ross County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chillicothe Police Department. Officers were called to North Plaza Boulevard, near Christopher Inn & Suites, just after 1 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr. from Columbus, injured.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a lot of unknown for a central Ohio restaurant after a recent crash where a car drove off the road and into the building. No one was hurt, but it all happened last Friday, while customers were eating. Hoggy’s barbeque restaurant on Bethel Road was damaged when a car drove […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Man Steals Wallets from Local Planet Fitness

Fairfield County – A man was caught on camera stealing several peoples wallets at a local work out facility. According to the Fairfield County sheriff’s office on December 26, 2022, an unknown black male, pictured below, entered the Canal Winchester Planet Fitness Gym, went into the locker room, stealing several wallets and credit cards. The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle pictured below, possibly a newer silver Kia Sportage, and went to Walmart on South High Street in Columbus. This suspect, and the driver of the vehicle, then went into said Walmart, using the stolen credit cards to purchase several gift cards.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe shooter found hiding in homeless camp, case investigated as a homicide

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The suspect in a shooting outside of a hotel in Chillicothe was found hiding in a local homeless camp. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted in the search for the shooter Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a call went out regarding one person being shot outside of the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt near Bainbridge ends after ATV pursuit, crash

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — Deputies in Ross County captured a man just after midnight early Tuesday morning after a manhunt. It happened along route 50 near the village limits of Bainbridge. It started after deputies said Ryan Miller, 43, Potts Hill Road, was on a four-wheeler and driving on the road. When deputies tried to pull him over for being on the highway, he gave chase, taking them through a field.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Pickaway County Rollover Crash Caused by Impaired Driver Who Left Scene of Crash

PICKAWAY – At approximately 11:00 AM the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Dept received a 911 transfer call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept, however when the call was received by PCSO the caller could not be heard. Moments later it was discovered that a late model Jeep was traveling West on Lane Rd in Northern Pickaway County just West of Borror Rd when it left the roadway striking a mailbox and bagged trash. The driver who’s name has not yet been released, over corrected and crossed the East bound lane then striking a guard rail. The impact caused the Jeep to roll over before coming to a rest on its roof. A witness reported to authorities that the driver left the scene on foot walking East. Commercial Point Police and the Ohio State Highway arrived within minutes and located the vehicle and the driver.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

