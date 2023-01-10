ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

FOX2Now

Committee appointed to consider recount request in close Missouri House race

Democrats picked up three seats in the Missouri House during the 2022 elections. Two months later, they are hopeful they may be able to capture another. On Wednesday, House Speaker Dean Plocher appointed a seven-member committee to review a challenge to the election of state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, by his Democratic opponent, Cindy Berne, in the 105th House District.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent

The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the lawsuits were dismissed, most at the request […] The post Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent appeared first on Missouri Independent.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
kttn.com

Audio: How sports betting would work if legalized in Missouri

(Missourinet) – How would sports betting work if legalized in Missouri? Any bets made would most likely be made online, or could be made at any vendors that operate sports books. Republican Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg is carrying the main sports betting bill this year in the Missouri Senate:
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

STATE SENATOR DENNY HOSKINS TO CONTINUE SERVING ON SEVERAL COMMITTEES

Missouri State Senator Denny Hoskins will continue to lead the Missouri Senate Economic Development and Tax Policy Committee, having been reappointed chairman for the 102nd General Assembly. Hoskins will also serve as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the Insurance and Banking Committee and the Committee on Education and Workforce Development.
MISSOURI STATE
kjfmradio.com

Area man part of constitutional history

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri man drafted and introduced the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery. It happened on this date (January 11) in 1864. John Brooks Henderson was a Pike County attorney who had been appointed to the U.S. Senate two years earlier. Within six weeks of arriving in Washington, he was meeting regularly with President Abraham Lincoln.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Majority Leader Patterson says Missouri House agenda includes overhauling ballot items

Missouri House Majority Leader Jon Patterson is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he talked about the start of the 2023 legislative session and his goals. Patterson is a Republican from Lee’s Summit who was recently elected majority floor leader. He first won election to the 30th District House seat in 2018 and was subsequently reelected in 2020 and 2022. His district includes a portion of Jackson County.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Stephanie Hein of Springfield filed a bill to eliminate the tax on diapers and formula. ”The intent of my bill is really to help ease the burden on some of these families with young kids who require, you know, you know, infant formula and or diapers. And the way it’s written, this can include adults as well, if needed to, to eliminate that sales tax off those items,” said State Representative Hein.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

