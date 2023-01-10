Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Audio: Republican Representative proposes “Violent Offender Registry” for Missouri
(Missourinet) – Republican Representative Lane Roberts of Joplin has reintroduced a piece of legislation for the creation of a violent offender registry. Those convicted of first- and second-degree murder will be placed on a list similar to the sex offender registry. Roberts says that those on the violent offender...
Committee appointed to consider recount request in close Missouri House race
Democrats picked up three seats in the Missouri House during the 2022 elections. Two months later, they are hopeful they may be able to capture another. On Wednesday, House Speaker Dean Plocher appointed a seven-member committee to review a challenge to the election of state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, by his Democratic opponent, Cindy Berne, in the 105th House District.
Missouri House adopts new dress code for women
The Missouri House has changed its dress code for women after debate Wednesday over house rules in the legislative session.
No more sequins: Missouri House erupts into debate over new dress code for women
Tensions ran high Wednesday as Missouri legislators tried to impose a dress code for female lawmakers. The new rule passed determines that women must wear jackets, blazers or cardigans. No changes were made to the dress code for male legislators.
Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent
The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the lawsuits were dismissed, most at the request […] The post Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent appeared first on Missouri Independent.
stlpublicradio.org
Parson proposes a pay raise for all Missouri state workers, extra pay for night work
State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under the care of the state.
Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
kttn.com
Audio: How sports betting would work if legalized in Missouri
(Missourinet) – How would sports betting work if legalized in Missouri? Any bets made would most likely be made online, or could be made at any vendors that operate sports books. Republican Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg is carrying the main sports betting bill this year in the Missouri Senate:
kmmo.com
STATE SENATOR DENNY HOSKINS TO CONTINUE SERVING ON SEVERAL COMMITTEES
Missouri State Senator Denny Hoskins will continue to lead the Missouri Senate Economic Development and Tax Policy Committee, having been reappointed chairman for the 102nd General Assembly. Hoskins will also serve as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the Insurance and Banking Committee and the Committee on Education and Workforce Development.
Left On Red In Some Circumstances Could Become Legal In Missouri
Missouri is one of the few states in America that currently prohibit all left turns on red. That could change later this year if the Missouri legislature passes a proposed bill. According to the Springfield News-Leader, many states allow a left turn at a red light when you're on a...
State legislator wants to ensure birth control isn't outlawed under abortion ban
Missouri was one of the first states to ban abortion last summer after the overturn of Roe v Wade. Now, some Democratic state legislators want to make sure that birth control in Missouri doesn’t bear the same fate as abortion.
kjfmradio.com
Area man part of constitutional history
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri man drafted and introduced the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery. It happened on this date (January 11) in 1864. John Brooks Henderson was a Pike County attorney who had been appointed to the U.S. Senate two years earlier. Within six weeks of arriving in Washington, he was meeting regularly with President Abraham Lincoln.
Missouri seeks feedback on latest proposed recreational marijuana rules
Missouri officials are collecting feedback on the latest round of the state's recreational marijuana rules.
stlpublicradio.org
Majority Leader Patterson says Missouri House agenda includes overhauling ballot items
Missouri House Majority Leader Jon Patterson is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he talked about the start of the 2023 legislative session and his goals. Patterson is a Republican from Lee’s Summit who was recently elected majority floor leader. He first won election to the 30th District House seat in 2018 and was subsequently reelected in 2020 and 2022. His district includes a portion of Jackson County.
Missouri Woman Denied Millions Claiming She Got STD in a Car
You might remember a story about a Missouri woman who was awarded millions by a court when she claimed that an insurance company owed her because she received a STD while in her companion's car. The Missouri Supreme Court has now struck that ruling down. We reported last June that...
KYTV
Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Stephanie Hein of Springfield filed a bill to eliminate the tax on diapers and formula. ”The intent of my bill is really to help ease the burden on some of these families with young kids who require, you know, you know, infant formula and or diapers. And the way it’s written, this can include adults as well, if needed to, to eliminate that sales tax off those items,” said State Representative Hein.
KATV
'We will lose our rights': LGBT community of Arkansas speaks out against SB43
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday, Arkansas lawmakers proposed a new bill that would amend a current law; changing its definition of "adult-oriented business" to insert drag performances in adult live entertainment establishments. This includes but is not limited to adult arcades, an adult bookstore or video store, an...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missourians on Medicaid should make sure state has their address if they want to keep insurance
About 1.4 million Missourians rely on Medicaid for their family’s health insurance, known in the state as MO HealthNet. They are all at risk of losing their coverage because federal law requires them to reenroll this year. The best way to prevent getting kicked off? Make sure the state has your current address.
KMOV
Missouri lawmakers have ideas on what to do with budget surplus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - There is roughly $6 billion that lawmakers have to work with when it comes to the Missouri budget. There are several ideas on the table from another tax cut, to teacher pay, to childcare to healthcare. One thing newly elected Speaker of the House Dean...
