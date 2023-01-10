ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Man sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont

A judge has sentenced a man to federal prison for stealing mail. Authorities say 23-year-old Dontae McGee pleaded guilty to theft of mail. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced McGee to a little more than three and a half years in prison. A court ordered him to pay more than $55,000...
BEAUMONT, TX
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
BUNA, TX
Felon pleads guilty to discarding firearm he'd hidden in his pants

BEAUMONT — U.S. Attorney's Office - A Dayton man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Clifford Scott Oclair, 57, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person before U.S. District Judge Marcia...
DAYTON, TX
Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
Men who overdosed on Christmas in Galveston bought laced cocaine from same dealer, police say

GALVESTON, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged after Galveston police said he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to two men who died from overdoses on Christmas. The victims were found unconscious within miles of each other along Seawall Boulevard and police said they both got the drugs from the same person at the same party. They both later died at area hospitals.
GALVESTON, TX
Dangerous, illegal social media trend leading to increase of vehicle thefts involving teenagers, police say

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are sending an urgent warning amid an increase in crimes involving teenagers due to a dangerous and illegal social media trend. “We have seen a rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts, most of all of it due to the internet-driven, social media-driven TikTok videos that went viral," Sgt. Ken Karr, with the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, said. "Those were geared to the juveniles, and that's who we're seeing doing these types of crimes."
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle

BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
BEAUMONT, TX
BREAKING UPDATE: I10 at Major reopens following crane crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Interstate 10 West at Major Drive remains closed at noon, backing up traffic for miles, following the crash of an 18 wheeler carrying a crane farther down the highway, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The rig ran off the road and overturned Wednesday afternoon...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Abandoned house near Buna went up in flames

Officials are looking closely at a Thursday afternoon structure fire in which an abandoned house went up in flames. It happened shortly after 3:00 on County Road 748, just northeast of Buna. Jasper County 911 dispatchers said that callers reported the home already fully engulfed, and Jasper County Deputy Kasey...
BUNA, TX
Beaumont residents give input on what they want to see in downtown

BEAUMONT — The city of Beaumont is looking to revitalize the downtown area. Officials have discussed bringing the Battleship Texas to the city and what to do with Riverfront Park. On Thursday night, the Downtown Development Committee wanted to hear from residents about what they would like to see...
BEAUMONT, TX

