Judge sentences Groves man to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
BEAUMONT — A judge has sentenced a man from Groves to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Paul Cole Bartee, 36, pleaded guilty on April 1, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute...
Man sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont
A judge has sentenced a man to federal prison for stealing mail. Authorities say 23-year-old Dontae McGee pleaded guilty to theft of mail. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced McGee to a little more than three and a half years in prison. A court ordered him to pay more than $55,000...
Man and woman face juvenile cruelty charges linked to 3-year-old with serious injuries
CALCASIEU PARISH, LOUISIANA — A young man and woman are charged with juvenile cruelty after investigators say a three-year-old suffered multiple serious injuries that required emergency surgery. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a hospital where doctors were treating a 3-year-old...
Beaumont Police searching for suspect involved in at least 2 storage unit burglaries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for a man involved in at least two storage unit burglaries. The burglaries happened at Holmes Storage Facility at 5915 Cole Road in Beaumont between Saturday, December 31, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The suspect vehicle appears to be...
New Beaumont PD officer comes from family with legacy of serving and protecting the public
BEAUMONT — One of the new Beaumont police officers who was sworn in Wednesday comes from a family with a legacy of serving and protecting the public. Heath Holmes is a graduate of Port Neches Groves High School. After graduation, Heath joined the United States Marines, where he served four years.
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
Beaumont Police Department swears in police officers during ceremony Wednesday afternoon
Third generation police officer Heath Holmes was sworn in Wednesday. His grandpa, aunt, and brother all work in law enforcement.
Felon pleads guilty to discarding firearm he'd hidden in his pants
BEAUMONT — U.S. Attorney's Office - A Dayton man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Clifford Scott Oclair, 57, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person before U.S. District Judge Marcia...
Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
16-year-old with 12-year-old passenger lead police on chase in stolen car, Chambers Co. deputies say
Dashcam video shows Chambers County deputies pursue a 16-year-old driver with a 12-year-old passenger in a stolen car. The juvenile suspects, both from Louisiana, were reportedly arrested.
'It's horrible': Family of Beaumont father who was shot, killed in 2015 renewing push for answers
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly 2015 shooting left a young girl without a father, and the family of a Beaumont man is renewing their push for justice as they seek closure. Charles Bluitt was 27 years old when he was shot and killed outside of his home on Abilene Street in Beaumont’s North End.
Men who overdosed on Christmas in Galveston bought laced cocaine from same dealer, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged after Galveston police said he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to two men who died from overdoses on Christmas. The victims were found unconscious within miles of each other along Seawall Boulevard and police said they both got the drugs from the same person at the same party. They both later died at area hospitals.
Dangerous, illegal social media trend leading to increase of vehicle thefts involving teenagers, police say
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are sending an urgent warning amid an increase in crimes involving teenagers due to a dangerous and illegal social media trend. “We have seen a rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts, most of all of it due to the internet-driven, social media-driven TikTok videos that went viral," Sgt. Ken Karr, with the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, said. "Those were geared to the juveniles, and that's who we're seeing doing these types of crimes."
Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle
BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
#ICYMI: Baytown teen shot dead, 2 arrested after stealing car in Winnie, investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Teen killed after going to basketball game in Baytown. In Baytown, a family watched their 16-year-old son die at their doorstep after he was shot last night at the Park at Sorrento Apartments.
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
BREAKING UPDATE: I10 at Major reopens following crane crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Interstate 10 West at Major Drive remains closed at noon, backing up traffic for miles, following the crash of an 18 wheeler carrying a crane farther down the highway, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The rig ran off the road and overturned Wednesday afternoon...
Abandoned house near Buna went up in flames
Officials are looking closely at a Thursday afternoon structure fire in which an abandoned house went up in flames. It happened shortly after 3:00 on County Road 748, just northeast of Buna. Jasper County 911 dispatchers said that callers reported the home already fully engulfed, and Jasper County Deputy Kasey...
Community activist Terry Roy running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats
BEAUMONT — Community activist Terry Preston Roy tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats. Rev. Michael Cooper last week announced his intention to run for a Beaumont At-Large council seat in the May election. A.J. Turner and Pastor Randy Feldschau hold the two...
Beaumont residents give input on what they want to see in downtown
BEAUMONT — The city of Beaumont is looking to revitalize the downtown area. Officials have discussed bringing the Battleship Texas to the city and what to do with Riverfront Park. On Thursday night, the Downtown Development Committee wanted to hear from residents about what they would like to see...
