jtv.tv
Friday, January 13, 2023
Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tracey Lowder, Superintendent, Vandercook Lake Schools with Karen Barrett, Choir Teacher, Townsend Elementary. Matthew Budd & Holly Flickinger, Deputy Health Officers, Jackson County Health Department. Matt Howe, Howe Equipment. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from January 12.
Residents needed to serve on Jackson boards, commissions
JACKSON, MI – Residents wanting to make a bigger impact in the Jackson community are invited to serve on city boards and commissions. The city is currently looking for residents to fill 28 vacancies on 10 of its boards and commissions. Applicants may be residents or non-residents of the city, depending on the opening. All positions are volunteer.
lansingcitypulse.com
6031 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Sitting at this address are the remains of Maple Grove Elementary School. A beautiful, colorful mural faces the street. But get past the main thoroughfare and the former school is derelict. It’s covered in graffiti, the windows are boarded up. The grass is long but matted by a mush of sleet and show.
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard January 12, 2023
Hanover-Horton 60, Vandercook Lake 37: Logan Blackledge of Hanover-Horton led all scorers with 19 points and Luke Soper added 10 points and nine rebounds. Eleven of the 15 Hanover-Horton players scored in the Cascades Conference matchup at home. Brady Frohm finished with 11 points to lead the Jayhawks. Grass Lake...
thesalinepost.com
City of Saline, Celtic Festival to Part Ways
The City of Saline and the Saline Celtic Festival are parting ways. In his State of the City address Monday, Mayor Brian Marl reported that the Celtic Festival will likely move to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Lodi Township. In addition, the city-owned festival will complete its long transition...
jtv.tv
County National Bank Makes Donation of $90K to Spring Arbor University
Pictured, left to right: Dr. Brent Ellis – President, Spring Arbor University; Joe Williams – President and CEO, CNB; Bob Wrozek – Vice President-Jackson Market Leader, CNB; Tony Baker – Regional Vice President-Jackson Market, CNB. Photo courtesy Spring Arbor University. (January 10, 2023 4:30 PM) County...
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 10
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 10. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township
East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
Vito’s Espresso’s closes its downtown Jackson location
JACKSON, MI – Vito’s Espresso has closed its downtown location, but customers can still grab a drink and a bite to eat at its other location. The closing of the location in the Sky Building at 300 W. Washington St. occurred in late December, owner Vic Schiro said. The Spring Arbor location of the coffee shop and café is still open in the former Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
wlen.com
A Divided Lenawee County Board of Commissioners
Adrian, MI – The 2023 Lenawee County Board of Commissioners is divided…there’s no better way to put it…with most votes coming down to a 5-4 decision. The group has held two key meetings this week- Ways & Means on Tuesday, and the regular meeting of the Commission on Wednesday.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
wkzo.com
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store
LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
Lansing Is Finally Getting Grown-Up Chuck E. Cheese And I’m Worried For My Finances (And Liver)
There are a few rare but precious moments in life, those seminal instances that define your years on this big blue-green marble and make all the troubles seem worth it. Your wedding. Opening your own business. The birth of a child. But I'm not married, I work for this website's...
