ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jtv.tv

Friday, January 13, 2023

Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tracey Lowder, Superintendent, Vandercook Lake Schools with Karen Barrett, Choir Teacher, Townsend Elementary. Matthew Budd & Holly Flickinger, Deputy Health Officers, Jackson County Health Department. Matt Howe, Howe Equipment. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from January 12.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Residents needed to serve on Jackson boards, commissions

JACKSON, MI – Residents wanting to make a bigger impact in the Jackson community are invited to serve on city boards and commissions. The city is currently looking for residents to fill 28 vacancies on 10 of its boards and commissions. Applicants may be residents or non-residents of the city, depending on the opening. All positions are volunteer.
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

6031 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Sitting at this address are the remains of Maple Grove Elementary School. A beautiful, colorful mural faces the street. But get past the main thoroughfare and the former school is derelict. It’s covered in graffiti, the windows are boarded up. The grass is long but matted by a mush of sleet and show.
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard January 12, 2023

Hanover-Horton 60, Vandercook Lake 37: Logan Blackledge of Hanover-Horton led all scorers with 19 points and Luke Soper added 10 points and nine rebounds. Eleven of the 15 Hanover-Horton players scored in the Cascades Conference matchup at home. Brady Frohm finished with 11 points to lead the Jayhawks. Grass Lake...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

City of Saline, Celtic Festival to Part Ways

The City of Saline and the Saline Celtic Festival are parting ways. In his State of the City address Monday, Mayor Brian Marl reported that the Celtic Festival will likely move to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Lodi Township. In addition, the city-owned festival will complete its long transition...
SALINE, MI
jtv.tv

County National Bank Makes Donation of $90K to Spring Arbor University

Pictured, left to right: Dr. Brent Ellis – President, Spring Arbor University; Joe Williams – President and CEO, CNB; Bob Wrozek – Vice President-Jackson Market Leader, CNB; Tony Baker – Regional Vice President-Jackson Market, CNB. Photo courtesy Spring Arbor University. (January 10, 2023 4:30 PM) County...
SPRING ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township

East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Vito’s Espresso’s closes its downtown Jackson location

JACKSON, MI – Vito’s Espresso has closed its downtown location, but customers can still grab a drink and a bite to eat at its other location. The closing of the location in the Sky Building at 300 W. Washington St. occurred in late December, owner Vic Schiro said. The Spring Arbor location of the coffee shop and café is still open in the former Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road.
JACKSON, MI
wlen.com

A Divided Lenawee County Board of Commissioners

Adrian, MI – The 2023 Lenawee County Board of Commissioners is divided…there’s no better way to put it…with most votes coming down to a 5-4 decision. The group has held two key meetings this week- Ways & Means on Tuesday, and the regular meeting of the Commission on Wednesday.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store

LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy