Green bins rolling out to residents in the City of San Diego
SB-1383 means organic waste collection is coming to San Diego, and the process begins for residents in 2023.
San Diegans Are About to Get a New Dumpster.
It's tall, green and belongs alongside all your other waste bins – and it's coming to San Diegans beginning this week. San Diegans will soon be expected to fill their new green bins with food and plant scraps. A state law aimed at reducing planet-warming gasses requires...
Public access at Stonesteps Beach closed
The access stairs at Stonesteps Beach are closed until further notice, the City of Encinitas announced Wednesday.
kusi.com
Chef and restaurant owner Gaetano Cicciotti on unpopular proposal to ban gas stoves
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves amid rising concern about the health risks associated with indoor air pollution from the appliances, particularly among children, and many elected Democrats are in support of the proposal, despite having gas stoves in their own homes.
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. 'It's scary'. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear,"...
San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness
SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
City of San Diego to deliver compost bins after new law takes effect
Starting Wednesday, some neighborhoods in San Diego will see green compost bins popping up as the city phases in organic waste recycling.
This Massive Wave Caused Epic Wipeouts At San Diego Beach WATCH
Film director and surfer, Owen Dubeck filmed a wave that he says is bigger than anything he's seen in Southern California.
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack; attack unfolded inside Koreatown apartment in Los Angeles.
NBC San Diego
Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely
Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
spectrumnews1.com
The battle against invasive plants in California
SAN DIEGO — Giving up his time to hunt invasive plants doesn’t feel like work to Glenn Perelson. He’s a volunteer for the San Diego River Park Foundation, working to remove the harmful plants around the El Capitan Reservoir in San Diego County. “Don’t look at me,...
cruiseindustrynews.com
San Diego Completes Shore Power Expansion; Two Ships to Plug In
San Diego has completed its shore power expansion at its cruise port. For the first time, two cruise ships can now simultaneously use shore power in San Diego rather than running their diesel engines while at berth. Previously, only one cruise vessel could plug in. On Friday, the Disney Wonder...
San Diego nomad climbs to the top of Ecuador volcano
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 last spoke with climber Valerie Orsoni in September 2022, when she broke a record of climbing 20 peaks in 12 days. Now, she’s back at it again. "I'm so excited! Here, I'm the first woman on the mountain! Woo, we did it," cheers Orsoni at the top of a mountain in Ecuador.
KPBS
Alpha Project CEO frustrated by lack of progress on San Diego homeless crisis
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In December, more than 1,800 people were living on sidewalks and in vehicles. The Downtown San Diego Partnership has documented a new record high every month since August. The county numbers will be determined...
Coastal communities impacted by flooding prepare for another storm
Coastal communities are still cleaning up from the storm surge that flooded vulnerable homes on the beach.
Parents of an 18-year-old who drowned off Mission Beach said San Diego lifeguards failed to prevent his death
SAN DIEGO — The parents of an 18-year-old Crawford High School graduate who drowned in Mission Beach in June of last year and whose body was never found say the city of San Diego failed to prevent their son's death. In a newly filed legal claim obtained by CBS...
Eater
Celebrated Tijuana Chef and Team Behind Tahona Designing New Downtown Restaurant and Bar
A downtown hotel has enlisted a San Diego-based hospitality group to thoroughly transform its food and beverage offerings, which will include a stateside showcase for an acclaimed Mexican chef. The locally-owned Guild Hotel, which opened in 2019 in a historic building that previously housed the YMCA, has brought on Be Saha Hospitality Group to revamp its anchor restaurant, cocktail bar, lobby lounge, and garden.
Inside the plans to bring new life to Imperial Beach
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The City of Imperial Beach has a road map that details plans to bring new life to the city. This includes making Palm Avenue more pedestrian friendly and new improvements to the pier. "It's one of my favorite beach communities in San Diego. It's one...
Woman finds unwanted passengers inside her trunk
A woman allegedly discovered two people hiding inside her trunk Thursday in Sorrento Valley, according to SDPD.
Woman Finds 2 Unwanted Passengers from Tijuana Inside Her Trunk in Sorrento Valley
A woman allegedly discovered two people hiding inside her trunk Thursday in Sorrento Valley. Shortly before 5 a.m., a woman was driving into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico for work when she heard noises coming from the back of her vehicle, according to San Diego Police. Police said the woman...
