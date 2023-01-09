Read full article on original website
Update on 2023 Parks and Recreation fees
The City of Lawrence has decided not to implement admission fees for recreation centers or Prairie Park Nature Center in 2023. The City will proceed with raising program fees for all Parks and Recreation programming. New program fees will be in effect on Wednesday, Feb. 1. An update with more...
Jayhawk Watershed Stormwater Project open house set for January 18
The Lawrence community is invited to an open house for the Jayhawk Watershed Project from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 at the Lawrence Public Library auditorium. At the open-house-style meeting, people can come and go as they please to best accommodate busy schedules. The Jayhawk Watershed project is currently...
