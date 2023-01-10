ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Brea Bakery shuts down locations in Downtown Disney, LA after decades in business

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUrjI_0k92rbGw00 La Brea Bakery shut down its Downtown Disney and Los Angeles locations on Monday, the company announced.

The cafe's parent company, Aspire Bakeries, says it wants to shift their focus from restaurants to selling its artisan breads in grocery in-store bakeries and at other locations.

"The company has made the strategic decision to exit the restaurant business and continue its focus on growing the La Brea Bakery business through retail grocery and foodservice locations," the company said in a statement.

The L.A. location on La Brea Avenue, the flagship store, had been since 1989, while the Downtown Disney location opened in 2001.

"While we will no longer be operating the Cafés in Los Angeles or at Disneyland Resort, you can still find our delicious La Brea Bakery artisan breads in your local grocery in-store bakery and at other locations that serve artisan breads," the statement said.

La Brea Bakery airport kiosks at Reno International Airport and at JFK in New York will remain open.

