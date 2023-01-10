Read full article on original website
▶️ Deschutes Co. commissioners unanimously approve removal of ‘unsafe’ camps
The Deschutes County Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a motion to remove “unsafe” encampments from county-owned property. The county’s Houseless Strategies and Solutions Director, Cheyenne Purrington, testified that officials are aware of the risks to public safety certain individuals present. “In talks with local law enforcement, including...
▶️ SE Bend resident unhappy with proposed Knott Landfill replacement site
A landfill site proposal in southeast Bend is seeing opposition from nearby residents. The location is just north of Conestoga Hills Neighborhood where there sits 100 homes. “Having a landfill out here is certainly not the best idea. And you have other selections which would be farther east,” one concerned resident said.\
▶️ Riverbend Park access project expected to be finished this spring
The Riverbend Park South Access and Restoration Project took more than five years to start. But it’s now quickly making progress and should be finished this spring. Restoration, accessibility and conservation are the main goals of the half-million dollar project, according to Ian Isaacson, a landscape architect with the Bend Park and Recreation District.
▶️ ‘Unsafe encampment’ removal up for vote by Deschutes Co. Commissioners
Deschutes County Commissioners will vote on a motion this week to remove “unsafe encampments” on county-owned land. To be deemed unsafe, camps will have to pose a repeated fire risk, be involved in the production and distribution of illicit drugs, be spreading disease or other hazardous activities. “The...
▶️Firefighters train to rescue people, pets who fall through Central Oregon ice
Bend Fire and Rescue is reminding the public to stay off the ice, whether it be frozen ponds, canals or river. The warning applies to pets, too, and the people who may go out on the ice to try to rescue their four legged friends. Less than two weeks ago,...
Bend PD reports nearly 35% jump in DUII arrests in 2022 due to stepped-up enforcement, offers details
Bend police released details Thursday about the record 684 DUII arrests officers made last year, a nearly 35% jump resulting from stepped-up enforcement. The post Bend PD reports nearly 35% jump in DUII arrests in 2022 due to stepped-up enforcement, offers details appeared first on KTVZ.
City of Bend’s downtown Centennial Parking Garage to get access updates, repair exit gate
The city of Bend's downtown Centennial Parking Garage and Plaza is getting an update to how the driving public accesses both its entrance and exit gates. The post City of Bend’s downtown Centennial Parking Garage to get access updates, repair exit gate appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire on the Mountain Heading to Bend
The Campfire Hotel in Bend will soon see another restaurant added to its roster, when Fire on the Mountain opens in the former auto dealership building on the southeast corner of the Campfire property. Fire on the Mountain and Campfire announced the addition of the popular Portland-area wings place this month, with a projected opening spring or early summer.
St. Charles Patients Targeted By Fraudsters
BEND, OR -- A nationwide scam is now using the St. Charles Health System name to dupe victims into turning over their personal information. SCHS Chief Information Security Officer Ron Buchanan says local patients have reported getting an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be from St. Charles or Medicare, offering free or low-cost medical equipment, "Oftentimes they’ll put a sense of urgency behind it also. You know, ‘you need to act now because money is going to run out with Medicare,’ something along those lines." The scammers may offer things like knee braces, back braces, a wheelchair or walker. Buchanan tells KBND News, "Ultimately, what the goal is, they’ll try to get the person to give up their Medicare number and/or their Social Security Number."
▶️ Bend teacher receives award after saving student’s life
A Bend-La Pine School District teacher is being honored for her efforts to save the life of a student. The district presented its “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” Award to Spanish teacher Madeline Ranstrom. It was just before winter break when Ranstrom was alerted to a...
Bend Police welcome two new apprehension K9s
Bend Police are welcoming two new K9s to the force. “K9 Doug and K9 Harry are apprehension dogs, which means they are trained to locate and apprehend a suspect who is fleeing or hiding. Deploying a K9 can provide a faster resolution to a challenging and dangerous situation, and can increase officer safety,” Bend Police said in a statement.
Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street
The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
DA’s office veteran Steve Gunnels steps into top role as Deschutes County district attorney
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After nearly three decades serving under three district attorneys, veteran Deschutes County prosecutor Steve Gunnels is now stepping into the role as the new DA, ready to make his mark on the organization. NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with him Monday about his objectives, and...
Left Coast Burger Packs It In
Left Coast Burger Co., the "old-school burger joint" concept created by the Brown Owl's Lisandro Ramon, is closing its doors. LBC began work on its original location in the Cascade Village Shopping Center in 2019, and later added a location in The Grove in Northwest Crossing – a location that remained open until recent days.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 2 new K9s
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced the addition of two K9 members Tuesday. K9 Christopher is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois born in Germany. He’ll be partnered with Deputy Johnson, who has been a K9 handler since 2013 and is also a SWAT Team member and a field training officer.
Deadline is Sunday for Crooked River Wetlands photo contest
The Crooked River Wetlands announces its last call for its second annual photo contest. Students and adults have until Sunday, Jan. 15, to submit a photo into the competition. Submissions must be sent digitally to tuletalk@gmail.com. It’s broken down into three subject categories: Nature, scenic and recreation; and three age...
Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.
Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
Plea entered for Bend man charged with manslaughter in Mayfield Pond shooting
Jesse Aaron Ray, the Bend man apprehended by federal marshals in Mexico last month on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in the fatal shooting of Neil Martell at Mayfield Pond last summer, was in court Thursday. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf by Judge Randy Miller, who set a tentative trial date of Feb. 7.
Redmond minivan driver crashes into parked cars, duplex garage; 3 people injured
Three people in a minivan were injured and taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after the driver lost control and struck three parked cars and a duplex. The post Redmond minivan driver crashes into parked cars, duplex garage; 3 people injured appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ ‘It was horrible’: 1 man dead, 1 detained in Prineville shooting
(Editor’s note: This story includes details about the shooting that some may consider graphic.) Prineville Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon and say they have detained a man in the case. It happened around 4:35 p.m. at the Wild Horse Mesa Apartments...
