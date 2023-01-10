Read full article on original website
School board sends resolutions to state legislators over new law
JACKSON, Tenn. — This spring, a single test could determine if your third grader goes on to fourth grade or is held back. That’s according to a new law that goes into effect this school year. The new law requires third graders that don’t score proficient or higher...
Tennessee lawmakers reelect state comptroller, treasurer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers reelected the state’s comptroller and treasurer to new two-year terms on Wednesday. The Republican-led General Assembly voted to keep Comptroller Jason Mumpower and Treasurer David Lillard in office. Mumpower enters his second term after he was first elected comptroller in 2021. Lillard...
Legislators convene in Nashville for 113th General Assembly
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The next Tennessee General Assembly has arrived!. The 113th assembly kicked off Tuesday in Nashville, and it came with the reelection of Lt. Governor Randy McNally as Speaker of the Senate. This is McNally’s fourth term in the position, as he has been serving since both...
New tool gives Tennesseans transparency in legislative process
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton is announcing a new tool that aims to enhance public transparency. The TGA House Dashboard is a user-friendly application that gives every Tennessean the same access to the legislative process as their elected officials. According to a news release, the resource...
New transportation plan aims to improve travel in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A plan was released recently allowing drivers and businesses the opportunity to learn about future expansions. “The Governor has just recently announced his Tennessee Modernization Transportation Act of 2023,” said Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley. “We all know that we’re on a roll in Tennessee, especially in West Tennessee and in the Jackson area, and there’s so many good things going on around the state.”
Jackson to host qualifying round for Tennessee Songwriters Week
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special opportunity is being offered for local songwriters. Jackson will be hosting an official qualifying round for Tennessee Songwriters Week. Honoring musicians, singers and music venues, Tennessee Songwriters Week is held annually and features a variety of special events across the state. Local songwriters are...
Poll of the Day: Learning a second language
JACKSON, Tenn. — Experts at Writing Tips have found what language Tennesseans search to learn the most. They found that Spanish was at the top, followed by Japanese and then Korean. Staff at Writing Tips took the average monthly Google searches, such as “how to learn X,” “learn X,”...
How balloon releases impact the environment
JACKSON, Tenn. — Littering can look different in several ways, and can impact the environment and even the wildlife, which are crucial to our future and way of living. Balloon releases are often held to remember the life of someone or to celebrate a success, but when we release those balloons into the sky, it has a direct affect on the environment.
Rain Showers & Storm Chance Thursday, Very Chilly Friday
Storms have become to develop tonight in western Arkansas and they are moving to the northeast. The Storm Prediction Center is considering issued a storm watch that could include Lake, Obion and Dyer Counties. The storms will move through West Tennessee between 1-4 AM overnight. Rain showers and a few...
Cold Front Passed, Few Flurries Possible Tonight & Friday
Temperatures are sitting around 40° but it feels a lot cooler than that with northwest winds steady between 10-20 MPH. The winds will hang around all night long and into the day on Friday where highs will only reach the upper 30s. The clouds will clear out in time for the weekend, which is going to start out quite cold. We will have more on some flurry chances tonight and Friday and a detailed look at your weekend forecast coming up here.
