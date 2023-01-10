Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
Update – Pickaway County Rollover Crash Caused by Impaired Driver Who Left Scene of Crash
PICKAWAY – At approximately 11:00 AM the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Dept received a 911 transfer call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept, however when the call was received by PCSO the caller could not be heard. Moments later it was discovered that a late model Jeep was traveling West on Lane Rd in Northern Pickaway County just West of Borror Rd when it left the roadway striking a mailbox and bagged trash. The driver who’s name has not yet been released, over corrected and crossed the East bound lane then striking a guard rail. The impact caused the Jeep to roll over before coming to a rest on its roof. A witness reported to authorities that the driver left the scene on foot walking East. Commercial Point Police and the Ohio State Highway arrived within minutes and located the vehicle and the driver.
WSYX ABC6
Woman killed in single-car crash in Scioto County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was killed following a car crash in Scioto County on Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The deadly accident happened just before 8 p.m. along State Route 348. OSHP officials said 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue when...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
A fatal crash claimed the life of an Adams Co. woman
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatal crash that happened yesterday evening along Route 348 in Scioto County. According to troopers with the patrol, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Cynthia Vanhoose, 65, of Blue Creek, Ohio, traveled left of center, then off the roadway before striking a tree.
peakofohio.com
Details released from accident Wednesday morning on 33
Details have been released regarding the accident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Route 33 at the intersection of State Route 274. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports Lorrie Pfeiffer, 55, of Russells Point, was traveling eastbound on 33 in a 2020 Audi SUV when she began to slow down due to traffic and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan operated by a 16-year-old from Huntsville.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police in Athens ask for assistance in finding the driver from a high-speed chase
ATHENS, Ohio — The Athens Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating the driver involved in a high-speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to the police department, Eric Saylor, 40, of Albany, was allegedly driving the vehicle involved. Saylor, reports say, struck an Athens Police Department cruiser during the chase, which ended up on the Hocking Adena Bikeway. The vehicle continued fleeing with the Athens P.D. and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in hot pursuit.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash in Pike Co., medics respond
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 104. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate that at least two vehicles were involved in the accident. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.
Man wanted after high-speed chase, hitting Athens, Ohio, police cruiser arrested
UPDATE (6:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023): The Athens Police Department says Saylor was arrested after a foot pursuit. They say additional charges will be filed. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — An Ohio man is wanted and police are looking for information on where he is after he allegedly hit a police cruiser and […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt near Bainbridge ends after ATV pursuit, crash
BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — Deputies in Ross County captured a man just after midnight early Tuesday morning after a manhunt. It happened along route 50 near the village limits of Bainbridge. It started after deputies said Ryan Miller, 43, Potts Hill Road, was on a four-wheeler and driving on the road. When deputies tried to pull him over for being on the highway, he gave chase, taking them through a field.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tree takes out power, blocks roadway in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Western Avenue at West Water was closed this evening due to a fallen tree and power lines. The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. and police were called to the scene. The authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area as the cleanup process takes place.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash shuts down Route 220 in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a serious crash has closed Route 220 in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the notification shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash was along Route 220 near Marcus Run Road. It is unknown at this time...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Man Found Guilty of Impersonation of Officer During Traffic Stop
Fairfield county – A man was found guilty of impersonating an officer when a sheriff’s Deputy saw the man attempt to perform a traffic stop in the county. According to the Fairfield county sheriff’s office on September 3rd, 2022, a Deputy was driving along Pleasantville road when he witnessed an SUV passing a small truck on double solid lines. The officer then wrote in the report that the driver of the SUV had his window down and was staying beside the truck giving orders to the driver of the pickup truck. He then passed the truck and slammed on his brakes trying to get the truck to stop or slow.
sciotopost.com
Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting
Chillicote – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The victim later was pronounced deceased.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover crash in western Ross Co. has rescue crews rushing to the scene
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the scene of a rollover accident in western Ross County. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash, according to dispatchers, was located along Route 138 near Waugh Road. Medics from Highland County have also been requested to assist. It is unknown...
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Single-vehicle crash in Ross Co. sends one to hospital
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday. It happened near the exit of Route 35 and Frankfort Clarksburg Pike. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Ashton Norris of Chillicothe, was traveling on the westbound Route 35 ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, and overturned.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter fired from second floor, killing Columbus man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In the shadow of a sign that reads “Ohio’s Best Hometown,” police in Chillicothe were called to the scene of a shooting at the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say that one person was killed...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire at Captain D’s in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a reported fire at Captain D’s, located at 25050 Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., Thursday, with a 9-1-1 caller reporting smoke coming from the ceiling of the restaurant. Additional assistance from...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe shooter found hiding in homeless camp, case investigated as a homicide
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The suspect in a shooting outside of a hotel in Chillicothe was found hiding in a local homeless camp. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted in the search for the shooter Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a call went out regarding one person being shot outside of the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street.
Woman dead, suspect found in North Carolina after Blendon Township shooting
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is dead and a suspect was found in North Carolina hours later after a shooting Tuesday outside a grocery store in Blendon Township. Blendon Township police arrived about 5:50 p.m. at the Sunbury Plaza shopping center in the 5900 block of Sunbury Road, where they found Amara Jones, 24, […]
Comments / 0