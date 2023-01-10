Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
Jared Goff has suddenly become perhaps too good of a bargain for the Lions
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot until the guarantees disappeared and the contract could be ripped to shreds and Goff replaced with the team’s next quarterback.
Ron Rivera's review of Scott Turner's season was awfully terse
During a year-in-review press conference on Tuesday, Ron Rivera was asked to assess Scott Turner's performance as offensive coordinator across the 2022 season. Rivera didn't take long to get through his response. "Scott did his job, did the things that he tried to do and we're going to self-evaluate and...
Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns
Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
Ron Rivera: We’re going into this offseason’s QB search in a much better place
The Commanders went into the 2022 offseason looking for the right answer at quarterback and they didn’t find it. A trade for Carson Wentz didn’t spark a rebound in the quarterback’s play and Taylor Heinicke‘s run of wins after Wentz’ finger injury ran into a brick wall in the final week of the season. That led to a move back to Wentz for Week 17 and rookie Sam Howell made his NFL debut in Week 18.
Report: 49ers' Ryans to be 'picky' choosing head-coaching job
As the leader of the top-ranked 49ers' defense, it's no surprise defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is one of the hottest names flying around for the five open NFL head-coaching jobs. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans reportedly have requested to interview Ryans. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona...
Carroll’s amusing reaction to facing 49ers in wild-card round
Pete Carroll was ecstatic to learn that his Seattle Seahawks secured a playoff spot after the Detroit Lions pulled off the 20-16 Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. That is until he came to a significant realization. The win meant the No. 7 seed and a...
Shanahan spells out Purdy's mentality for 49ers' playoff run
SANTA CLARA — Everything changes this week for the 49ers. But the priority for coach Kyle Shanahan is to make sure that nothing changes. As rookie Brock Purdy prepares for his first NFL playoff game, Shanahan does not want anyone -- especially his young quarterback -- to overthink the importance of the game.
Why Belt’s dozen years with Giants should be remembered fondly
It was less than a week before the end of his 12th big league season and a few minutes after he had finished taping a wide-ranging interview with the other Brandon. The ballpark was empty and silent, and Brandon Belt took a moment to stand on the top step of the dugout and look around.
NFL’s new postseason overtime rule means game doesn’t end with a TD on first possession
In last year’s playoffs, the Bills and Chiefs played one of the greatest games in NFL history, but it was a game that left many fans feeling unfulfilled: It ended with the Chiefs receiving the overtime kickoff and scoring the game-winning touchdown on the opening possession. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who had played a brilliant game, never touched the ball in overtime.
Why Ward could be 49ers' most valuable defensive back
SANTA CLARA — The position Jimmie Ward plays on the 49ers' defense might be uncertain at times, but his ability to succeed is a given. While most players would be upset or unable to adjust to a new role on the field, Ward has shown his ability to thrive in whatever circumstance is thrown at him. Being able to play the nickel back role is just another talent the veteran safety can add to his resume.
Purdy's PFF grades vs. Cards show he thrives under pressure
The 49ers' 38 -13 domination of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday is reflected in their PFF grades, which also offer insights on rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s abilities. Purdy completed 15 of his 20 attempts for 178 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a 141.2 passer rating -- his highest of the season. While Purdy’s average yards per attempt was 8.9, his average depth of target was his lowest since Week 14 at 6.4 yards.
2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Latest Patriots first-round pick predictions
The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs after losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, which means their offseason has already begun. One of the most important events of the offseason for the Patriots will be the 2023 NFL Draft. New England has eight picks in this draft, and it should also receive some compensatory picks when those are finalized.
Why CMC immediately recognized 'greatness' in 49ers' Purdy
SANTA CLARA -- Before Brock Purdy stepped on the field in his role as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, the team’s high-profile midseason acquisition saw something special in him. Running back Christian McCaffrey heavily leaned on Purdy during those first few weeks after coming to the 49ers in a...
Could Tom Brady end up in Miami, after all?
Last year, the Dolphins were ready to move on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and to welcome quarterback Tom Brady (along with coach Sean Payton). It ultimately fell apart, thanks in large part to the filing of a landmark race discrimination lawsuit by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores on the very same day Brady announced his “retirement.”
Iowa State adds Hank Poteat to coaching staff
AMES, Iowa — Former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been hired to coach the same position at Iowa State, and the Cyclones went to the small-college ranks to bring in Jordan Langs as running backs coach and special teams coordinator. ISU coach Matt Campbell announced the additions, leaving...
Garrett Bradbury has full participation Thursday; Cameron Dantzler remains out
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury had a full practice Thursday, putting him on track to return to game action this weekend. Bradbury was limited in Wednesday’s work, his first practice since Dec. 15. Bradberry has not played since Dec. 4 and was working his way back from his lower back...
