Pa. House speaker appoints lawmakers tasked with breaking chamber’s partisan gridlock
Hoping to breakthrough the partisan gridlock that has kept the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from reorganizing, House Speaker Mark Rozzi, as promised, formed a work group of lawmakers to figure out a path forward. Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat, appointed Republican Reps. Paul Schemel of Franklin County and Jason Ortitay...
Pa. Commonwealth Court opinion calls impeachment articles against DA Larry Krasner legally insufficient
Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court said Thursday that the state House’s decision to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner appeared largely based on disagreements about how he was running his office and said that was “not enough to create a constitutionally sound basis for impeaching and removing” the city’s top prosecutor.
How a constitutional amendment gets on the ballot in Pennsylvania
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Tom Wolf’s time as Pa. governor is almost over. Here’s what he’ll be remembered for.
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf began and ended his eight years in the state’s top job with the same mantra: He was not a conventional politician. Talk to his allies and opponents, and that reputation rings true in at least one way: The Democrat never demonstrated the enthusiasm for backroom dealmaking or hands-on horse-trading that some previous governors did.
Shapiro announces 4 more to serve in his Cabinet, including former GOP senator
Living up to pledge to govern in a bipartisan fashion, Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is nominating a former Republican state senator who chaired the chamber’s powerful appropriations committee for the last nine years to serve as his Revenue secretary. Shapiro announced on Thursday he has asked longtime Lehigh County...
Homeless in Harrisburg; MLK Day programs; new apartments: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, Friday the 13th, we’ll look at the “paranormal” part of Pennsylvania before moving on to today’s headlines with more serious topics. Sometime before Halloween last year, our writer/podcaster Claudia Dimuro thought it’d be fun to highlight some of the, er, quirkier tales told in Pennsylvania: stories of spirits, cryptids, the unexplained. Paranormal PA was born, with a series of stories and a free newsletter that is emailed the 13th of each month.
Shapiro to be sworn-in on three Bibles with deep meaning to him, Jewish faithful
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn-in next week on three Bibles with significance to his family and Jewish faith. Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s outgoing attorney general, will use a family Bible that he has used for swearing-in ceremonies since 2005, a Hebrew Bible that was in the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh during the 2018 massacre, and a Bible carried by a Jewish soldier from Philadelphia during the D-Day invasion in World War II.
$236M will fund 25 water projects in 17 Pa. counties: Gov. Wolf
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the investment of $236 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across 17 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “Over the past eight years, my administration has made a significant contribution to clean waters across the commonwealth,” Wolf said in...
Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf
Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
Major central Pa. employer takes leap into Philadelphia and southeastern counties
HIghmark Blue Shield, a major Harrisburg region employer, said Thursday it will sell health insurance in five southeastern counties including Philadelphia beginning in 2024. Pittsburgh-based Highmark is one of Pennsylvania’s largest health insurers, selling coverage to businesses and individuals across much of the state. The company has a significant...
Pennsylvania professor makes one ‘shell’ of a discovery | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
Convicted killer served with arrest warrant in N.J. prison for 3 other homicides
The process to try Sean Lannon on charges that he killed four people in New Mexico in 2021 began this week when New Jersey officials served the convicted killer with an arrest warrant issued by the southwestern state. Lannon, who is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in...
Ready to be No. 48: Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro talks about his, and his family’s, next chapter
The Josh Shapiro Era is upon us and in a lot of very visceral ways it figures to be a lot different from the Tom Wolf Age. First is the generational change, and all that entails.
Granddaughter of former Pennsylvania governor to lead family business
The granddaughter of the late former Pennsylvania Gov. George Leader and his wife, Mary Jane Leader, has been named president and CEO of the family business. Meredith Mills will now take over the top spot at Country Meadows Retirement Communities and Ecumenical Retirement Community. Mills takes over for her uncle,...
False alarm forces brief evacuation of Pa. Farm Show: officials
The Pennsylvania Farm Show was halted for less than 30 minutes Thursday after a false trip of a fire alarm, officials said. Dept. of Agriculture Press Secretary Shannon Powers said fire crews responded and the Farm Show Complex was in the process of being evacuated while they investigated the source of the alarm.
76ers, Old Forge pizza, Pocono Raceway: Gov.-Elect Shapiro’s favorite things
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is familiar to Pennsylvanians through the various elective officies he has held as a state lawmaker, a county commissioner and most recently as the state’s attorney general. But here are 10 things about the 49-year-old Montgomery County father of four that may not be known to...
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
Pennsylvania professor discovers turtle species ‘entirely new to science’
A professor at a university in Pennsylvania has made one shell of a discovery. The professor recently unearthed an extinct species of turtle, “one that is entirely new to science.”. LISTEN: Pennsylvania man finds fossil of previously undiscovered species in churchyard | Today in Pa. Dr. Steven Jansinki, a...
Rape near public park nets Mount Holly Springs man a six-year state prison term
A Cumberland County man was sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison Tuesday for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Carlisle’s Goodyear Park last spring. Austin Holler, 21, of Mount Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of rape by forcible compulsion in satisfaction of all other charges, including a count of statutory rape initially filed because of the victim’s age.
