Illinois State

khqa.com

Statewide Ban of Assault Weapons

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Tuesday, the Illinois House approved the statewide ban of assault weapons. The Senate first passed the bill 34 to 20 on Monday, followed by a House vote of 68 to 41. The Protect Communities Act that bans assault weapons was passed on January 10th, 2023....
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Reactions across the aisle on the assault weapons ban

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Governor J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed the assault weapons ban into law, and there has been controversy surrounding the ban leading up to and after its passage. Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee said in part, "Neither myself nor my office will be checking to...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Assault Weapons Ban sees local pushback

ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker signed the ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act” into law, which makes Illinois the ninth state to ban the future manufacture, sales, or purchases of what legislator’s call “assault weapons.”. The response from local officials was almost immediate as county sheriff’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Assault weapon ban passes Illinois Senate and House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bill that would ban the sale and delivery of assault weapons in Illinois is now heading to Governor Pritzker's desk. The Illinois House of Representatives voted 68-41 for HB5471. The bill passed in the Illinois Senate 34-20 on Monday night and 68-41 in the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Illinois lawmakers greenlight enhanced abortion protections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure protecting Illinois’ access to abortion from out-of-state meddling, making the state the latest to pursue such protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The bill, ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B....
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Pritzker signs law banning assault weapons, sale of high-capacity magazines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Standing alongside lawmakers and gun control activists, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately. For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Missouri governor recommends 8.7% pay hike for state workers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KHQA) — Governor Mike Parson, R-Missouri, on Wednesday announced he is recommending an 8.7% pay raise for all state workers. Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all state team members and a $2 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in certain congregate care facilities.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
khqa.com

Gov. Reynolds touts 2023 policy agenda in 6th Condition of the State address

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans Tuesday night for her 6th Condition of the State address. We’ve been recognized as the most fiscally responsible state in the country, we’re ranked in the top ten states to live in America, and we continue to be ranked the #1 state for opportunity," Gov. Reynolds said.
IOWA STATE
khqa.com

Lawmakers, others react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) gave her Condition of the State address on Tuesday. Gov. Reynolds introduced a new "school choice" bill, which will be her third year to push for this type of legislation. Democrats are already pushing back on the plan, arguing public dollars belong in public schools.
IOWA STATE
khqa.com

171 children died in DCFS care according to Inspector General's Office

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Children and Family Services has released its 2023 report. The 248-page report found that 49 more children died in 2022 than the year before. This year's report covers more than 425,000 children reached by DCFS.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

MSHP seeking trooper applicants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is testing for new troopers. The agency is encouraging qualified people from all backgrounds to apply, and will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri. Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection...
MISSOURI STATE

