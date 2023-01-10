MLK celebration coming Monday

MOSES LAKE — The life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will be the focus of a celebration march Monday, Jan. 16 in Moses Lake, according to a statement from the city.

The march will begin at 3 p.m. at the Surf 'n Slide Water Park near McCosh Parkand end at the Moses Lake Civic Center, 401 S. Balsam St. A celebration of King’s life and activism will follow at the Civic Center at 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

King was Time Magazine’s “Man of the Year” in 1963, the statement said. He won a Nobel Prize in 1964 for successfully using non-violent actions to fight for racial equality. In 1977, President Jimmy Carter posthumously awarded King the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Anyone wanting more information can call Charlie Jones at 509-432-1713.