Volunteers sought for Solid Waste Advisory Committee

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago

EPHRATA — Grant County officials are looking for a volunteer to serve on the county’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee.

A press release issued Monday by the Grant County Commissioners office said participants would be asked to attend quarterly meetings at the Public Works facility in Ephrata. The committee’s job is to help develop programs and policies governing solid waste handling and disposal, help prepare a solid waste management plan and review and comment on proposed rules.

Applications are available on the county website at https://wa-grantcounty.civicplus.com/912/Current-Vacancies-on-Boards-

Commissions-. Interested persons also can contact Joan Sieverkropp, jsieverkropp@grantcountywa.gov, or 509-754-6082.

Applications are accepted until the position is filled, the press release said.

Columbia Basin Herald

