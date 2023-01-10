Read full article on original website
Topgolf announces opening date for North Charleston venue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A highly anticipated outdoor golf venue is set to open in North Charleston this month. Topgolf will open its doors on Friday, January 20, according to a company representative. The new venue located near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston will have two levels and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays allowing […]
Lowcountry Oyster Festival (Jan 29) Announces Musical Acts, Children’s Events and Beneficiaries
The Charleston Restaurant Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce Radio Bomb featuring some members of the Blue Dogs, Uncle Mingo and the East Coast Party Band as this year’s entertainment for the 39th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival, happening January 29, 2023, at Boone Hall Plantation. “Every year at the...
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
Cyclist captures amazing shot of fog under Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Tim Hartpence and his neighbor Josef Korbel took off on a 66-mile bike ride on the last day of 2022, they knew it was foggy, but when they started riding over the Ravenel Bridge, they got an amazing view of just how foggy it was.
Gourmet sandwiches are making a big comeback
Open Instagram and you’ll likely see images of gourmet sandwiches with thinly sliced meats, rich cheeses and unusual greens dripping with sauce. While sandwiches have always been a rather common menu item, Charleston seems to be undergoing a sandwich renaissance. Gourmet sandwich shops like The Pass downtown, Cold Shoulder...
Larger Grocery Store In The Works Behind Freshfields Village
A site next to Freshfields Village, used most often for overflow parking for large events like the PGA Championship in 2021, may soon become more than just a vacant plot of land. This 22-acre site could answer the concerns from local Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island residents about the need for access to a larger grocery store. But since the Charleston County Planning Commission recently deadlocked on the proposal by Riverstone Properties of Richmond, Virginia to rezone the open space behind the current Freshfields Village from low-density residential to commercial planned development, residents will have to wait. The proposal will now have to go before Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee on March 16. The store would be another Harris Teeter, similar to the one they have now in Freshfields Village, only much larger. The existing grocery store, called the Harris Teeter Village Market, is 38,000 square feet and the proposed new structure would be nearly 54,000 square feet.
Chef/Proprietor Jeff Filosa “dishes” on Life at LoLa Lowcountry Louisiana Seafood
What is it like working with the Mount Pleasant community?. We take pride in our community of Mount Pleasant. Our family has resided in Mount Pleasant for 32 years, and all three children attended James B. Edwards, Moultrie and Wando schools. We look forward to opening our Mount Pleasant location.
Charleston Restaurant Week Kicks Off Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston is starting off the new year with 10 days of menu specials and dining deals. The event, called Charleston Restaurant Week, starts Thursday and runs through Jan 22. It will give people the chance to explore and enjoy world-renowned cuisine from Charleston area chefs, according...
Funeral arrangements announced for trailblazing Mt. Pleasant councilwoman
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The first and only Black woman to serve on the Mount Pleasant Town Council will be laid to rest on Friday. Thomasena Stokes-Marshall served four terms between 1998 and 2015 on the council. She was also the co-founder of the African American Settlement Communities and...
New chicken tender restaurant opens in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Put down that burger, a new chicken tender restaurant is now serving customers in the Lowcountry. Huey Magoo’s held a grand opening celebration on Tuesday for its new franchise store near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. The restaurant serves grilled, hand-breaded, or “sauces” premium chicken tenders – which it […]
Charleston Wine Festivals Hosting Winter Wine Festival January 28
Charleston Wine Festivals will host the fourth annual Charleston Winter Wine Festival at Festival Hall (56 Beaufain St, Charleston, SC 29401) on Saturday, January 28, 2023. There will be two sessions: the first from 12-4 p.m. and the second from 6-10 p.m. This 21+ event will feature more than 50...
Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
Country star Eric Church bringing outdoor concert tour to Credit One Stadium
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- American country music star Eric Church is bringing his “Outsiders Revival Tour” to the Lowcountry this summer. The “Heart on Fire” singer will perform at Credit One Stadium on June 30 with special guests Parker McCollum and Morgan Wade. He announced the...
Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC
Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
Emergency water shutoff under way in West Ashley for water main repairs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System says repairs needed on a water main will require a temporary shutoff of water through 2 p.m. in West Ashley. The area affected is along Playground Road, the utility said on Twitter. Customers in the area may experience low to no water...
Kim Coleman Makes Vanity Salon a Cut Above
I was a stylist at the time. An opportunity came up with a space being available, and that’s when I decided to take a chance. We opened our Mount Pleasant location 12 years ago. Our second location (West Ashley) has been open for five years. What is it like...
This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA
Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you’re looking for a getaway.
Mt. Pleasant considering more regulations for memorials, monuments
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - At Mount Pleasant’s Memorial Waterfront Park, people come to enjoy the scenery, pier, and playground, but they also come to remember and reflect. “One of the things my two sisters and I did several years ago was put in a memorial brick here in...
Summerville police investigating fall from downtown parking garage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a person fell from a downtown parking garage. According to SPD, the fall happened Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. Police are not sure whether the fall was accidental or intentional, but said there is no threat to the public. The incident is under investigation. This […]
