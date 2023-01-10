ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCBD Count on 2

Topgolf announces opening date for North Charleston venue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A highly anticipated outdoor golf venue is set to open in North Charleston this month. Topgolf will open its doors on Friday, January 20, according to a company representative. The new venue located near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston will have two levels and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays allowing […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Gourmet sandwiches are making a big comeback

Open Instagram and you’ll likely see images of gourmet sandwiches with thinly sliced meats, rich cheeses and unusual greens dripping with sauce. While sandwiches have always been a rather common menu item, Charleston seems to be undergoing a sandwich renaissance. Gourmet sandwich shops like The Pass downtown, Cold Shoulder...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Island Connection

Larger Grocery Store In The Works Behind Freshfields Village

A site next to Freshfields Village, used most often for overflow parking for large events like the PGA Championship in 2021, may soon become more than just a vacant plot of land. This 22-acre site could answer the concerns from local Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island residents about the need for access to a larger grocery store. But since the Charleston County Planning Commission recently deadlocked on the proposal by Riverstone Properties of Richmond, Virginia to rezone the open space behind the current Freshfields Village from low-density residential to commercial planned development, residents will have to wait. The proposal will now have to go before Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee on March 16. The store would be another Harris Teeter, similar to the one they have now in Freshfields Village, only much larger. The existing grocery store, called the Harris Teeter Village Market, is 38,000 square feet and the proposed new structure would be nearly 54,000 square feet.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Restaurant Week Kicks Off Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston is starting off the new year with 10 days of menu specials and dining deals. The event, called Charleston Restaurant Week, starts Thursday and runs through Jan 22. It will give people the chance to explore and enjoy world-renowned cuisine from Charleston area chefs, according...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New chicken tender restaurant opens in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Put down that burger, a new chicken tender restaurant is now serving customers in the Lowcountry. Huey Magoo’s held a grand opening celebration on Tuesday for its new franchise store near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. The restaurant serves grilled, hand-breaded, or “sauces” premium chicken tenders – which it […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Charleston Wine Festivals Hosting Winter Wine Festival January 28

Charleston Wine Festivals will host the fourth annual Charleston Winter Wine Festival at Festival Hall (56 Beaufain St, Charleston, SC 29401) on Saturday, January 28, 2023. There will be two sessions: the first from 12-4 p.m. and the second from 6-10 p.m. This 21+ event will feature more than 50...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Explore Beaufort SC

New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC

Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
BEAUFORT, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Kim Coleman Makes Vanity Salon a Cut Above

I was a stylist at the time. An opportunity came up with a space being available, and that’s when I decided to take a chance. We opened our Mount Pleasant location 12 years ago. Our second location (West Ashley) has been open for five years. What is it like...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
country1037fm.com

This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA

Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you’re looking for a getaway.
