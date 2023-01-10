Body found in Perry County roadway

ROSEVILLE, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said.

The man’s exact cause of death will be determined by the Perry County Coroner’s Office. His identity has not been released pending the notification of his family.

One man has been taken into custody, but has not been formally charged, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held in Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

