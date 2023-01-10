ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, OH

Body found in Perry County roadway

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3YuE_0k92osHe00

ROSEVILLE, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said.

The man’s exact cause of death will be determined by the Perry County Coroner’s Office. His identity has not been released pending the notification of his family.

One man has been taken into custody, but has not been formally charged, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held in Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Murder suspects in infant death are on the run, police say

Murder suspects in infant death are on the run, police …. Murder suspects in infant death are on the run, police say. Emergency medicine residency applications down at …. There is some concern among those who work in emergency medicine that not as many people are interested in pursuing that specialty of the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing teen found by Hilliard police

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hilliard Division of Police has located a missing, runaway teenager. The girl had previously been spotted Tuesday near the tennis courts at Hilliard Darby High School before disappearing. HPD said her cell phone had been turned off during the search, but confirmed Thursday around 4:45 p.m. that she had been […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting leaves person in critical condition in Karns Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting left one person critically injured on Thursday in Columbus’ Karns Park neighborhood. Around 1:30 p.m., the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of South 17th Street, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police dispatchers. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe shooter found hiding in homeless camp, case investigated as a homicide

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The suspect in a shooting outside of a hotel in Chillicothe was found hiding in a local homeless camp. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted in the search for the shooter Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a call went out regarding one person being shot outside of the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire

Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vV8Vbp. Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vV8Vbp. Emergency medicine residency applications down at …. There is some concern among those who work in emergency medicine that not as many people are interested in pursuing that specialty of...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol are responding to a rollover crash on Borror Road. The accident was reported at around 11:00 a.m. this morning. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate one vehicle was involved in the rollover accident. No...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
GLOUSTER, OH
sciotopost.com

Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting

Chillicote – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The victim later was pronounced deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Pickaway County Rollover Crash Caused by Impaired Driver Who Left Scene of Crash

PICKAWAY – At approximately 11:00 AM the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Dept received a 911 transfer call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept, however when the call was received by PCSO the caller could not be heard. Moments later it was discovered that a late model Jeep was traveling West on Lane Rd in Northern Pickaway County just West of Borror Rd when it left the roadway striking a mailbox and bagged trash. The driver who’s name has not yet been released, over corrected and crossed the East bound lane then striking a guard rail. The impact caused the Jeep to roll over before coming to a rest on its roof. A witness reported to authorities that the driver left the scene on foot walking East. Commercial Point Police and the Ohio State Highway arrived within minutes and located the vehicle and the driver.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Man Steals Wallets from Local Planet Fitness

Fairfield County – A man was caught on camera stealing several peoples wallets at a local work out facility. According to the Fairfield County sheriff’s office on December 26, 2022, an unknown black male, pictured below, entered the Canal Winchester Planet Fitness Gym, went into the locker room, stealing several wallets and credit cards. The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle pictured below, possibly a newer silver Kia Sportage, and went to Walmart on South High Street in Columbus. This suspect, and the driver of the vehicle, then went into said Walmart, using the stolen credit cards to purchase several gift cards.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy