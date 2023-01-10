Chicago man charged with carjacking couple at gunpoint on West Side while their kids were in the vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the men who robbed a mail carrier on Ashland Avenue on the western edge of the Lincoln Park community.The robbery happened in broad daylight Wednesday.At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the 35-year-old mail carrier was standing outside in the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue, near Altgeld Street, when two men came up and robbed him at gunpoint. The mail carrier complied and handed over his belongings.It is not clear what the robbers took, but we know robbers have been...

