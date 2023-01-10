Read full article on original website
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth
Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?
It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
WDIO-TV
Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations
Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
Post Office Burglaries Reported In Esko, Cotton + Carlton Resulting In Lost Mail + Adding To Local Mail Delivery Problems
As if there weren't already issues with local mail delivery. A recent round of break-ins have been reported at some northern Minnesota Post Office locations - reigniting concerns about the United Postal Service. The latest break-in occurred at the Esko Post Office on Tuesday morning. According to our news partners...
Duluth Looks For 25 People To Join Citizen Police Academy
Have you ever wished you could get a better picture of what really goes on inside the inner workings of the Duluth Police Department? Or, have a desire to get a better sense the important issues confronting our community? Here's your chance!. The City of Duluth is seeking applicants to...
WDIO-TV
Drainage ditches in Meadowlands increase taxes, upsetting farmers
Farmers in meadowlands have found it difficult to deal with the amount of water in drainage ditches along roadways and on their lands. Now, residents are outraged at St. Louis County Public Works, for increased taxes to fix what they say is a long overdue issue. Tom Horvath, a farmer...
FOX 21 Online
Former Lake Superior Zoo Polar Bear Dies
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo is grieving the loss of a beloved Polar Bear who spent over 20 years in their care. Berlin came to the zoo when she was only one in 1990. She spent the last 10 years at the Kansas City Zoo after having to leave when the 2012 floods destroyed her habitat.
boreal.org
Mt. Iron man faces seven felonies dating back to alleged crimes from the 1970s
From the WDIO News Staff - WDIO News - January 11, 2023. On Wednesday, in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia, a Mt. Iron man appeared for a settlement conference. Spencer Main faces seven felonies for alleged sexual conduct crimes against children from the 1970s. To read the full...
740thefan.com
Juvenile arrested after stealing car in Duluth
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (KFGO/KDAL) – A juvenile is facing charges of fleeing an officer and possession of a stolen vehicle after stealing a car in Duluth and getting caught in Hermantown, Minnesota. An officer in Hermantown saw the car driving carelessly and determined it was recently stolen from Duluth. The...
Bong Center Assumes Operation Of Superior Visitor + Tourism Information Center
While its location isn't new, management of operations will be. The visitor information center that's been located inside the lobby at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior has a new manager - and it's a familiar entity. The Bong Center has taken over operations effective January 3.
northernnewsnow.com
Courts: Aurora man charged for illegally dealing firearms, 1 involved in murder
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Aurora man was charged Thursday for allegedly illegally selling firearms, one of which was involved in a murder, according to the U.S. District Court. According to court documents, 59-year-old Wayne Robert Danielson was regularly purchasing and reselling firearms to earn a profit from...
Watch Telly Savalas, Skipper + Gilligan And Al Franken In Retro Duluth Tourism Commercials
Last spring, the City of Duluth announced a new branding and tourism marketing campaign, including the new tagline "Love It Like We Do", that would be used to promote the area moving forward. Conceived by the Duluth Tourism Collaborative, consisting of the City of Duluth, Visit Duluth and the Duluth...
FOX 21 Online
Exclusive: Roger Reinert To Announce Run For Duluth Mayor Thursday
DULUTH, Minn. — FOX 21’s Dan Hanger confirmed Wednesday that a familiar face in the city of Duluth and St. Paul is ready to give it his all for the top spot at city hall, ending any chances Mayor Emily Larson will run unopposed this November. That candidate...
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
Is There Another Ice Tower Going Up In Superior?
Do you remember a few years ago, when the City of Superior hired a guy to create an "ice wall" to encourage tourism? It's a little bit of a touchy subject for some. Many were unhappy that the Ice Project cost the city $30,000. The money for that project came...
FOX 21 Online
Restaurants Have the Help Wanted Sign Out for Cooks
DULUTH, Minn. — The New London Café and Duluth Grill are restaurants that are locally owned, and both are known for serving tasty food. But expansion is in the works for both these establishments. New London Café will be adding dinner service in just a few months. The owners of The Duluth Grill own other restaurants and will be relocating one in the not-too-distant future.
Duluth Police Offer 2022 Year-End Public Safety Report
A lot happened over the past year - both good and bad. Like many organizations, the Duluth Police Department has wrapped up 2022 a review of the last twelve months. To provide transparency, the department offered a Year End Public Safety Report. The report was shared with the public during...
979weve.com
Three Juveniles Arrested On Riot Charges
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were called to a stairwell of the Skywalk System Wednesday morning on reports of several individuals with a gun. Responding officers found three juveniles who were shooting at people with a pellet gun. The three were arrested without incident and the pellet guns,...
Where Does Duluth + Superior Dump All Of This Snow? Here Are A Few Spots
Have you ever wondered where these massive snow banks downtown end up? Lots of people think that city crews scoop up the snow, truck it to Lake Superior, and then dump it into the lake. That may be true for some places in the Great Lakes like Buffalo, but not here in the Twin Ports. Instead, enormous mountains of snow are created just outside of public view.
Northland FAN 106.5
