Duluth, MN

MIX 108

8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth

Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
WDIO-TV

Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations

Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
northernnewsnow.com

Another Northland post office burglarized

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
FOX 21 Online

Former Lake Superior Zoo Polar Bear Dies

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo is grieving the loss of a beloved Polar Bear who spent over 20 years in their care. Berlin came to the zoo when she was only one in 1990. She spent the last 10 years at the Kansas City Zoo after having to leave when the 2012 floods destroyed her habitat.
740thefan.com

Juvenile arrested after stealing car in Duluth

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (KFGO/KDAL) – A juvenile is facing charges of fleeing an officer and possession of a stolen vehicle after stealing a car in Duluth and getting caught in Hermantown, Minnesota. An officer in Hermantown saw the car driving carelessly and determined it was recently stolen from Duluth. The...
northernnewsnow.com

Courts: Aurora man charged for illegally dealing firearms, 1 involved in murder

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Aurora man was charged Thursday for allegedly illegally selling firearms, one of which was involved in a murder, according to the U.S. District Court. According to court documents, 59-year-old Wayne Robert Danielson was regularly purchasing and reselling firearms to earn a profit from...
AURORA, MN
Y-105FM

See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore

Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
FOX 21 Online

Restaurants Have the Help Wanted Sign Out for Cooks

DULUTH, Minn. — The New London Café and Duluth Grill are restaurants that are locally owned, and both are known for serving tasty food. But expansion is in the works for both these establishments. New London Café will be adding dinner service in just a few months. The owners of The Duluth Grill own other restaurants and will be relocating one in the not-too-distant future.
979weve.com

Three Juveniles Arrested On Riot Charges

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were called to a stairwell of the Skywalk System Wednesday morning on reports of several individuals with a gun. Responding officers found three juveniles who were shooting at people with a pellet gun. The three were arrested without incident and the pellet guns,...
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

