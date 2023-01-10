Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal
Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi ranks Penn State lowest of any coach in final poll
(WHTM) — There is no love lost in the Penn State/Pitt rivalry. In the final release of the College Football Coaches Poll, Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi ranked Penn State the lowest of any coach. Narduzzi ranked Penn State ninth in the country, while the aggregated ballots had Penn State finishing seventh overall. Pitt finished […]
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State quarterback Billy Fessler named Akron’s offensive coordinator on Joe Moorhead’s staff
Former Penn State quarterback Billy Fessler received a promotion on Akron’s coaching staff Thursday. Fessler, who primarily served as the Nittany Lions’ holder during his college career, is just coming off his first season with the Zips under former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. Moorhead coached Fessler in his two-year stint with the Nittany Lions from 2016-2017.
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing where Penn State football stands after the 2022 season
Penn State ended its season on a high note. What’s next?
Digital Collegian
Ex-Penn State football long snapper Michael Wright reveals Boston College as transfer destination
A former Penn State long snapper announced his transfer destination Wednesday. Michael Wright, a redshirt sophomore, will transfer to Boston College, he announced on Twitter. Wright did not see any game action over his two seasons with the Nittany Lions but was recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten selection after posting the team’s highest cumulative GPA.
Digital Collegian
Linebacker Curtis Jacobs to return for Penn State football for 2023 season, skip upcoming draft
Penn State received some good news about one of its best’s status for next season. Sophomore linebacker Curtis Jacobs announced he‘s staying at Penn State to play in the 2023 season. In 2022, Jacobs had 52 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, a fumble recovery and a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer’s Ally Schlegel selected by Chicago Red Stars in 2023 NWSL Draft
One of Penn State’s biggest stars on the pitch has taken the next step in her soccer career. Former Nittany Lion forward Ally Schlegel was selected 23rd overall by the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Draft on Thursday. She will join her Penn State teammate, Penelope Hocking, who was drafted seventh overall.
Onward State
James Franklin Enters Rarified Head Coaching Company With Rose Bowl Victory
Heading into Penn State football head coach James Franklin’s third season in Happy Valley, the Pennsylvania native boasted a moderate 14-12 record at the helm, highlighted by a first-year Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College for the program’s first bowl triumph since the 2009 campaign. While Franklin’s first...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces kickoff time for annual Blue-White game after date release last month
The Blue-White game finally has a time to go with its previously-announced April 15 date, the team announced on Tuesday. Penn State’s spring game will kick off at 2 p.m., the team announced on its Twitter account. The date of the Blue-White game was released on Dec. 12, 2022, but there wasn’t a kickoff time associated with it.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling true freshman Levi Haines earns ranking after dominant showing against Wisconsin
Levi Haines has officially entered InterMat’s ranking system as the No. 16 wrestler in the 157-pound weight class. The latest edition of InterMat’s weekly poll released on Tuesday, and Penn State’s wrestlers didn’t see movement anywhere but 157 pounds. Haines, a true freshman, defeated then-No. 16...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s volleyball looks to remain undefeated in home opener against Daemen, Merrimack
Coming off a two-victory weekend on the road, No. 4 Penn State returns to Happy Valley with the sweet taste of victory to host its home opener against Daemen at 7 p.m. on Friday and Merrimack at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Penn State dominated almost every stat in its season-opener...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball's offense goes dormant in road loss to Nebraska
Kicking off a two-game road trip, Penn State found nothing but struggles in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Lady Lions were flattened 80-51, their lowest scoring output of the season. Despite struggling to find a groove offensively to start off the first quarter, the Lady Lion defense was perfectly in-sync, holding Nebraska to six points nearly halfway through.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students look back on winter break, forward to spring semester
We Are… back after winter break, and many Penn State students are now looking for ways to best readjust to the upcoming spring semester after taking over three weeks off. Some students used winter break as a chance to have fun while also working toward their passions and goals for the future.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball's Seth Lundy passes 1,000 career points against Indiana
For the second time this season, a Penn State player has surpassed the 1,000 point mark. Senior forward Seth Lundy reached the 1,000 point pinnacle with an emphatic dunk in the second half of the Nittany Lions contest against Indiana. On the same night Myles Dread was presented with a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State softball pitcher Bailey Parshall ranked in D1 Softball preseason top 100
Penn State ace Bailey Parshall has been named to the D1 Softball Preseason Top 100 Players list. The fifth-year pitcher came in at No. 60 following an extremely productive 2022 season. Last season, Parshall posted a 22-9 record in the circle, while also accumulating a 1.68 ERA and held opposing...
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss at Penn State
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media via Zoom on Wednesday night after the Hoosiers lost 85-66 to Penn State, dropping to 1-4 in the Big Ten and 10-6 overall.Here is the full transcript of his postgame press conference.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball takes down Indiana in dominant fashion at home
Returning to the Bryce Jordan Center fresh off of two consecutive losses to Big Ten opponents, Penn State desperately needed an exclamation mark to retain NCAA Tournament hopes. With an 85-66 win over Indiana, the Nittany Lions made the splash they were looking for on Wednesday night, moving to 12-5...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s keys to defeating Indiana
Following consecutive losses to Michigan and Purdue, Penn State is in need of a big win to regain momentum in hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade. While a win over formerly No. 17 Illinois looked promising for the Nittany Lions’ tournament hopes...
Sports bar looking to open first Pennsylvania location in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A sports bar and grill that has locations across the Midwest wants to open it’s first Pennsylvania location in Happy Valley. Brothers Bar and Grill, which has 17 other eatery spots, want to open at 134 South Allen Street, where the former Amazon pickup store used to be before it closed. […]
Digital Collegian
Transportation Services, Intercollegiate Athletics releases parking changes for Jan. 20 sporting events
Transportation Services and Intercollegiate Athletics announced parking changes for the Penn State men's hockey game and the wrestling BJC Dual scheduled for Jan. 20 due to expected heavy traffic. With the expectation that general event parking near both events will reach capacity, day-of-event cash sales will not be available for...
Comments / 0