State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal

Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Former Penn State quarterback Billy Fessler named Akron’s offensive coordinator on Joe Moorhead’s staff

Former Penn State quarterback Billy Fessler received a promotion on Akron’s coaching staff Thursday. Fessler, who primarily served as the Nittany Lions’ holder during his college career, is just coming off his first season with the Zips under former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. Moorhead coached Fessler in his two-year stint with the Nittany Lions from 2016-2017.
AKRON, OH
Digital Collegian

Ex-Penn State football long snapper Michael Wright reveals Boston College as transfer destination

A former Penn State long snapper announced his transfer destination Wednesday. Michael Wright, a redshirt sophomore, will transfer to Boston College, he announced on Twitter. Wright did not see any game action over his two seasons with the Nittany Lions but was recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten selection after posting the team’s highest cumulative GPA.
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's basketball's offense goes dormant in road loss to Nebraska

Kicking off a two-game road trip, Penn State found nothing but struggles in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Lady Lions were flattened 80-51, their lowest scoring output of the season. Despite struggling to find a groove offensively to start off the first quarter, the Lady Lion defense was perfectly in-sync, holding Nebraska to six points nearly halfway through.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State softball pitcher Bailey Parshall ranked in D1 Softball preseason top 100

Penn State ace Bailey Parshall has been named to the D1 Softball Preseason Top 100 Players list. The fifth-year pitcher came in at No. 60 following an extremely productive 2022 season. Last season, Parshall posted a 22-9 record in the circle, while also accumulating a 1.68 ERA and held opposing...
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball’s keys to defeating Indiana

Following consecutive losses to Michigan and Purdue, Penn State is in need of a big win to regain momentum in hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade. While a win over formerly No. 17 Illinois looked promising for the Nittany Lions’ tournament hopes...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Transportation Services, Intercollegiate Athletics releases parking changes for Jan. 20 sporting events

Transportation Services and Intercollegiate Athletics announced parking changes for the Penn State men's hockey game and the wrestling BJC Dual scheduled for Jan. 20 due to expected heavy traffic. With the expectation that general event parking near both events will reach capacity, day-of-event cash sales will not be available for...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

