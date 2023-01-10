Read full article on original website
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
Noah Hawley’s ‘Alien’ series confirmed to be shooting this year
Few franchises have hit as many marks on the quality spectrum as Alien; for what home-runs it has in Alien and Aliens, there’s just as many strikeouts in Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection. Further still, you have middle-of-the-pack pieces in Prometheus and Alien: Covenant (whose biggest problems boil down to being part of the series in the first place), and the downright unspeakable Alien vs. Predator duology.
Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’
For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
Netflix finally unveils a release date for Idris Elba’s ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’
There’s some good news today for fans of one of Idris Elba’s most iconic roles as Netflix finally announced the new Luther movie, called Luther: The Fallen Sun. The movie will get a dual release: in theaters the end of Feb. and on Netflix in March. Luther was...
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels
Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
Mark Hamill dusts off his favorite ‘Star Wars’ joke, but it’s worth repeating
When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.
Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’
Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
Netflix users cast adrift by a self-indulgent remake rightfully dubbed one of the worst movies ever made
When you consider the sheer volume of movies to have existed since the advent of the motion picture, it takes one terrible slice of cinema to earn a reputation for being one of the worst to have ever existed. Without a shred of hyperbole, Guy Ritchie’s revolting Swept Away deserves such an ignominious honor more than most.
A cursed sci-fi sequel being called better than its classic predecessor rightfully goes down like a lead balloon
If you need somebody to direct one of the greatest and most popular sci-fi sequels of all-time, then Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and Avatar: The Way of Water would indicate that James Cameron is your man. If you want the complete opposite, then Alien 3 is the perfect example of how almost anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.
A nightmarishly nail-biting sci-fi survival thriller runs out of breathing room on streaming
A lot of people have such intense feelings of claustrophobia that they can’t even watch a movie that deals almost entirely with confined spaces, meaning that even the most hardened sci-fi aficionados will actively be missing out on Meander, one of the most unsung genre gems to emerge in the last couple of years.
Netflix’s latest self-explanatory descent into murder and mayhem cleaves through the Top 10 in 34 countries
Thanks largely to streaming services like Netflix bombarding us with so much content covering virtually ever base, even the most demanding of true crime fanatics will find themselves regularly satiated by what the platform is putting out there. Thanks to the title, though, subscribers know exactly what to expect from Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker.
One of the 21st Century’s most underrated horror franchises lurks in the shadows of unsettling renewed acclaim
No horror series boasts a 100 percent success rate when it comes to undeniable top-tier quality, but if that third installment ever escapes from development and becomes a reality, then Creep is well within reach of going down in the history books as one of the modern era’s finest trilogies of any genre.
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
‘Glass Onion’ jumps Ryan Reynolds’ timejumping action epic in the all-time Netflix charts
Glass Onion is doing an excellent job of cementing itself as one of Netflix’s best movies, and is also making its way into becoming their most-viewed movie of all-time as it overtakes a Ryan Reynolds favorite. The Knives Out sequel has been arguably Netflix’s biggest success of 2022, with...
2022 was a banner year for horror, but fans are still naming and shaming the worst the year had to offer
The 2020s have been hot for horror, and 2022 took things up a notch for the beloved, albeit unsettling genre. From the chilling plot of Jordan Peele’s Nope, to Mia Goth’s breakthrough with X and Pearl, the revival of Scream and Prey, and many more cinematic successes, 2022 was undeniably the year of horror.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ is now the focus of Marvel CGI criticism and Gina Carano rants about her ‘Star Wars’ firing on social media… again
There’s no denying that the MCU is going through a bit of a rough patch with how projects in Phase 4 have turned out in terms of audience reception. But even though they’re looking toward a brighter future not dissimilar from the glory of the Infinity Saga, their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still garnering a ton of criticism when it comes to the CGI.
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
A half-baked crime thriller inspired by real events does injustice to a gripping true story on streaming
Any broad genre film that bills itself as being “inspired by true events” should always be taken with a hefty helping of salt when history has shown that sizeable creative liberties are regularly taken to spin a good yarn, but that doesn’t mean Silk Road couldn’t have done a much better job of maximizing the potential of its own narrative.
A ‘long lost’ David Cronenberg horror film has been unearthed, but there’s a catch
Thanks to the marvels (or horrors) of the increasingly digital world, the world has seen a “first peek” at a David Cronenberg project which never came to be: Galaxy of Flesh. Cronenberg who was instrumental in body horror becoming a legitimate — albeit provocative — subgenre of horror...
