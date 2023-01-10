ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

14news.com

High egg costs affecting Tri-State eateries

Illinois sheriffs oppose state assault weapons ban bill. Henderson Co. student among nominees selected for US military service academies. Henderson Co. student among nominees selected for US military service academies. City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ event. Updated: 1 hour ago. City of Evansville holds ‘Access...
ILLINOIS STATE
14news.com

Illinois sheriffs oppose state assault weapons ban bill

Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co. Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co. Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St. Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St. Country musician Frank Ray performing next week at Ford Center. Updated: 3 hours ago.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New information overnight out of Henderson. An arrest was made in a threat against the county courthouse. Breaking news from the south, at least seven people were killed in a tornado outbreak in Alabama and Georgia. Tens of thousands without power right now. Developing overnight in Evansville, three...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Gov. Eric Holcomb looking to increase teacher pay, eliminate textbook fees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced his proposed 2023 budget. That plan includes more than $1 billion of additional funding for K-12 education. Holcomb announced the plan last week, but spoke more about it in Tuesday’s State of the State Address. “The most important determinant...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana

The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

A Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Indiana in 2023

If you and/or your kids love building LEGO sets, you won't want to miss out on all of the sights and attractions at Brick Fest Live coming to Indiana in 2023. LEGO says that its products are ideal for anyone ages 4-99. I can't argue with that because I know so many kids who love the challenge of building extravagant sets, not to mention all of the adults who still collect them as well. LEGO has been a toy that has captivated us for over 70 years now, so naturally, we should celebrate this toy with a festival completely dedicated to these plastic bricks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9. The winning ticket matched four out of […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Rain and snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
INDIANA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Indiana Lawmakers Eyeing To Change The State’s Property Tax System

This year, Indiana lawmakers are drawing up to modify the state’s property tax system, with high-value assessments made last spring pointing toward potentially big bills on the horizon. The Indiana Lawmakers. Indiana lawmakers’ approach has been cautious and laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences....
INDIANA STATE

