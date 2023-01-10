Read full article on original website
14news.com
High egg costs affecting Tri-State eateries
Illinois sheriffs oppose state assault weapons ban bill. Henderson Co. student among nominees selected for US military service academies. Henderson Co. student among nominees selected for US military service academies. City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ event. Updated: 1 hour ago. City of Evansville holds ‘Access...
14news.com
Illinois sheriffs oppose state assault weapons ban bill
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co. Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co. Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St. Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St. Country musician Frank Ray performing next week at Ford Center. Updated: 3 hours ago.
14news.com
Indiana Rep. Wendy McNamara recognizes Thursday as Human Trafficking Awareness Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Indiana State Rep. Wendy McNamara has declared Thursday as Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Rep. McNamara is calling on Indiana’s truckers to help identify potential victims and report suspected crimes. In the last five years, the National Human...
Puppy mill bill causes concern for Warrick County Animal Control
INDIANA (WEHT) – There are calls for concern about possibly empowering puppy mills in the Hoosier state. Indiana has introduced two bills – one in the House and the other in the Senate – that would block local governments from banning pet stores from selling “companion animals.” Many areas in Indiana currently have a ban […]
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill would change consent laws in the Hoosier state
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Senate Bill 67 would make it illegal for anyone 22 or older to have sex, fondle, or intimately touch anyone under 18. As of now, in the state of Indiana, the age of consent is 16 years old. This excludes people of authority, such as...
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - New information overnight out of Henderson. An arrest was made in a threat against the county courthouse. Breaking news from the south, at least seven people were killed in a tornado outbreak in Alabama and Georgia. Tens of thousands without power right now. Developing overnight in Evansville, three...
14news.com
Gov. Eric Holcomb looking to increase teacher pay, eliminate textbook fees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced his proposed 2023 budget. That plan includes more than $1 billion of additional funding for K-12 education. Holcomb announced the plan last week, but spoke more about it in Tuesday’s State of the State Address. “The most important determinant...
14news.com
Henderson Co. student among nominees selected for US military service academies
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, Kentucky Congressman James Comer announced seven students nominated for appointments to U.S. service academies. Among the list of nominees is Hunter William Mayfield, a student from Robards who attends Henderson County High School, and received a nomination to the U.S. Air Force Academy. “On behalf...
14news.com
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our NBC sister station, WTHR, reports thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit alleging that dozens of Indiana auto dealerships charged excessive document fees. WTHR reports the...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana
The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
A Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Indiana in 2023
If you and/or your kids love building LEGO sets, you won't want to miss out on all of the sights and attractions at Brick Fest Live coming to Indiana in 2023. LEGO says that its products are ideal for anyone ages 4-99. I can't argue with that because I know so many kids who love the challenge of building extravagant sets, not to mention all of the adults who still collect them as well. LEGO has been a toy that has captivated us for over 70 years now, so naturally, we should celebrate this toy with a festival completely dedicated to these plastic bricks.
WTHI
An Indiana House bill could allow terminally ill patients to cut their life short to avoid further pain and suffering
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana house bill could allow terminally ill patients to cut their life short to avoid pain. House Bill 1011 mirrors a law that's been in place for several decades in Oregon. It would allow someone who has six or fewer months to live the chance...
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9. The winning ticket matched four out of […]
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
cbs4indy.com
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
orangeandbluepress.com
Indiana Lawmakers Eyeing To Change The State’s Property Tax System
This year, Indiana lawmakers are drawing up to modify the state’s property tax system, with high-value assessments made last spring pointing toward potentially big bills on the horizon. The Indiana Lawmakers. Indiana lawmakers’ approach has been cautious and laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences....
