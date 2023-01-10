ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels

Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega stuns in Gucci gown at the Golden Globes

Jenna Ortega had possibly one of the greatest breakout years of any actress in recent memory during 2022 and now has absolutely wowed on the Golden Globes red carpet. The Wednesday star made a dramatic and elegant entrance to the carpet, with the young actress giving Gucci a very good name at the awards ceremony. Ortega wore a Gucci gown with tendril-like qualities as she look to not just pick up awards tonight, but also high praise for one of the finest serves.
Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’

Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
Jeremy Renner’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ co-star explains the ‘profane’ reason why he’s going to be fine following snowmobile accident

Jeremy Renner fans are waiting on bated breath to see if the Marvel star is going to make a full recovery following the snowmobile accident that left him in critical condition. However, Hugh Dillon, who stars alongside Renner in their Paramount Plus series Mayor of Kingstown, explained why he thinks his co-star is going to be just fine.
Mark Hamill dusts off his favorite ‘Star Wars’ joke, but it’s worth repeating

When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.
Netflix’s latest self-explanatory descent into murder and mayhem cleaves through the Top 10 in 34 countries

Thanks largely to streaming services like Netflix bombarding us with so much content covering virtually ever base, even the most demanding of true crime fanatics will find themselves regularly satiated by what the platform is putting out there. Thanks to the title, though, subscribers know exactly what to expect from Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker.
Evan Peters winning a Golden Globe for ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ isn’t sitting well with some people

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been at the receiving end of plenty of controversies and praise since its release. The Netflix hit show about the real-life events of the titular serial killer was nominated for four awards at the 80th Golden Globes held just yesterday, and much to some fans’ disapproval, the show gathered its first golden statue.
A fan favorite James Bond contender states their credentials for being the next 007

If we take the speculation at face value – as well as the betting odds – then the focus looks to have shifted towards Aaron Taylor-Johnson emerging as the front-runner to become the new James Bond, but it’s all hypothetical until an announcement is officially made, which isn’t going to be for some time.
MODOK minions are convinced he could single-handedly redeem one of the MCU’s most controversial movies

Forget about Quantumania, it seems like M.O.D.O.K.-mania has taken over the MCU fandom in the wake of the latest trailer for Ant-Man 3, which just unveiled our first official look at the live-action M.O.D.O.K. The bulbous-headed bad guy has been at the top of many a comic book reader’s list of characters they most wanted to see in the franchise, and now that he’s finally here, folks are hoping that he’s here to stay.

