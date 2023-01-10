ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tom Hanks Compares Kids to 'Renaissance Artists' Amid 'Nepo Baby' Debate

Tom Hanks is revisiting his recent defense of the "family business." Last week, the Oscar winner weighed in on the "nepo baby" debate by defending his four children — Colin Hanks, Chet Hanks, Elizabeth Hanks and Truman Hanks — against accusations of nepotism, saying that his family's involvement in entertainment was similar to "if we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street." That said, he's since elaborated on his previous comments in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, and it turns out he still thinks that having famous parents is just like being the child of a shoemaker or a car dealer.
Gwyneth Paltrow Misses the '90s and Not Getting Caught Doing Cocaine

The '90s called, and Gwyneth Paltrow will gladly answer. Ah, the '90s! A decade defined by grunge, the end of the Soviet Union, the OJ Simpson trial, Crystal Pepsi, Leonardo DiCaprio and his Pussy Posse, Tamagotchis, club kids and more. Nowadays, the '90s seem like much simpler times as one of the 20th century's last bastions of pre-Y2K hedonism, and it's an era Paltrow would gladly go back to if she could.

