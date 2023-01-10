Tom Hanks is revisiting his recent defense of the "family business." Last week, the Oscar winner weighed in on the "nepo baby" debate by defending his four children — Colin Hanks, Chet Hanks, Elizabeth Hanks and Truman Hanks — against accusations of nepotism, saying that his family's involvement in entertainment was similar to "if we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street." That said, he's since elaborated on his previous comments in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, and it turns out he still thinks that having famous parents is just like being the child of a shoemaker or a car dealer.

