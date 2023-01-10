ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NFL Draft Profile: Stetson Bennett, Quarterback, Georgia Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible
#13

Pos: QB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 186

Hand: 978

Arm: 2900

Wing: 7128

40: 4.80

DOB: 10/28/1997

Hometown: Blackshear, GA

High School: Pierce County

Eligibility: 2023

Stetson Bennett

Georgia Bulldogs

One-Liner:

A crafty quarterback whose leadership and managerial play style parlayed Georgia into a National Championship.

Evaluation:

Undersized frame lacking height and mass pertaining to NFL standards. Quick-game efficiency is notable thanks to his footwork and catch-and-shoot ability on screens and smoke routes. Can dot receivers over the middle of the field, putting the ball on the body on the break. Unafraid to take deep shots, with downfield accuracy that he can hang his hat on. Knows his landmark on back-shoulder throws. Will work outside-in according to his progression, anticipating sit routes and middle-of-the-field concepts. Knows when he’s hot and will throw accordingly. Velocity is better when the pocket is moved and he gets mobile. Shows some touch and layered shots. Pesky scrambler with underrated open-field agility. Late to see it way too often, with flat feet and questionable eyes. Opts for the check down too quickly, especially considering his pass protection. Not many high end traits in terms of arm talent. Lacks the needed ball location and has some bad misses due to a wobbly base. While Bennett doesn't have many high-end traits, his consistency and ability to perform in the face of adversity will help him in the pre-draft process.

Grade:

UDFA

Quotes:

“I’ll say he’s faster, stronger, and I just think he has that confidence level and shows that the team’s behind him.”

Georgia’s Nolan Smith on Stetson Bennett

Background:

Stetson Bennett is the returning starting quarterback for the National Champion Bulldogs. Bennett showed out as the season went along and was eventually named the Offensive MVP of the College Football Playoff National Championship game versus Alabama. Prior to coming to Georgia, he attended Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi where he led the team to an impressive ten and two record. Bennett, from Blackshear, Georgia, is a Learning Design and Technology Major and his parents, Stetson and Denise, are also University of Georgia graduates.

Comments / 2

