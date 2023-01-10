ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft Profile: Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible
 3 days ago
Brock Bowers Georgia Bulldogs

#19

Pos: TE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 230

Hometown: Napa, CA

High School: Napa

Eligibility: 2024

Quotes:

"I remember watching Brock Bowers' tape when I was at Oklahoma the first time I think from a seven-on-seven camp or something like that that he went to. Some of the catches he made in that. He's freakishly talented. They complement each other well, got a deep skill set. They'll be a challenge." -- South Carolina HC Shane Beamer on Georgia TE Brock Bowers

Background:

Brock Bowers is coming back to Georgia, the National Champions in 2021, and looking to be on the top tight ends in the nation in 2022. He is on the Preseason All-American First Team, All-SEC first team, and on the Watch List for the Biletnikoff Award. In high school, he was a four-star prospect and was the third-best tight end in the nation and tenth-best prospect in California. At Georgia, he is majoring in Finance, and his family has a deep athletic background where he parents played football and softball at Utah State.

