ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rep. Dan Crenshaw Denied Plum Chairmanship After ‘Terrorists’ Jibe

TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zO6Zm_0k92mqac00
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Rep. Dan Crenshaw may be paying the price for calling colleagues who opposed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “terrorists.” The Texas Republican, a former Navy SEAL, was bucking for the chairmanship of the House Homeland Security Committee, but the plum position instead went to a member of the Freedom Caucus, Rep. Mark Green, the New York Post reports. At the height of the protracted battle over the House speakership, Crenshaw rankled some fellow Republicans by saying those blocking McCarthy were “enemies” and “terrorists,” though he later apologized and said it was just a “turn of phrase.”

Read it at New York Post

Comments / 14

Ron Harris
3d ago

Crenshaw should be ashamed of himself for the slight of tongue. Needs to remember he's in the limelight now and needs to be careful how he chooses his words.

Reply
3
Lynn M.
3d ago

The fireworks are just beginning, this is gonna get goooood. Get your 🍕🍿🍺🥃🍷🍸🥃 on.

Reply
8
Related
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
The Independent

Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’

Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker kept millions raised during election race

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
38K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy