Herndon, VA

WJLA

Prince William County teacher fired after being charged with striking student in class

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Prince William County teacher was fired after police say he struck an 8-year-old student in class. On Jan. 5, just before `10:30 a.m., officers responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School located at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. Police say their investigation revealed that on Jan. 4, during class, an 8-year-old boy was struck by his teacher.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Husband dead, wife injured after domestic-related stabbing in McLean, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man is dead after he was stabbed at a McLean, Virginia home late Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean just after 11 p.m. after a woman reported that her son stabbed her husband, according to Fairfax County Second Lt. Curry.
MCLEAN, VA
WJLA

Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Tips to prevent Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts as social media trend reaches the DMV

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — If you’re on TikTok you’ve probably already seen the do-it-yourself videos showing how to commit a crime. The Prince George’s County Police Department recently recovered a stolen car that they believe was inspired by a new TikTok challenge showing people how to steal a car by using a USB charging cord.
WJLA

2 men taken to hospital after double shooting in northwest DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after a double shooting in northwest D.C., authorities said. The Metropolitan Police Department said around 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of 14th St NW for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, police say they found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC

