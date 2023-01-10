Read full article on original website
List of crimes, including hit & run, will no longer be prosecuted, Loudoun CA Biberaj says
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In a letter obtained by 7News, Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj said she will no longer prosecute certain misdemeanor charges. The move is being made to focus resources on prosecuting violent crimes, Biberaj said. The charges that will no longer be prosecuted include:
Neighbors believe suspect named in Reston arson case lived in the home that was destroyed
RESTON, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials said that early Thursday morning just after 4 a.m., a fire gutted a house on Shadbush Court in Reston. Neighbor Cheyenne Kettler told 7News he was awoken to sirens and flames shooting high into the sky. “When I came...
17-year-old charged in shooting death of Lee Alexander Thomas at Largo gas station
LARGO, MD. (7News) — A 17-year-old Upper Marlboro boy was charged for fatally shooting a 54-year-old man at an Exxon gas station in Largo during a carjacking in December, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said. On Dec. 19 at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the gas station,...
Female employee stabbed inside Bethesda CVS Pharmacy, one man in custody, police say
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A man attempting to rob a CVS Pharmacy in Bethesda Thursday stabbed a female employee in the shoulder, Montgomery County police said. The incident took place around 4 p.m., police said. The victim was alert and conscious when first responders arrived and she was transported...
Prince William County teacher fired after being charged with striking student in class
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Prince William County teacher was fired after police say he struck an 8-year-old student in class. On Jan. 5, just before `10:30 a.m., officers responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School located at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. Police say their investigation revealed that on Jan. 4, during class, an 8-year-old boy was struck by his teacher.
DC police chief calls out 'dangerous, reckless' misinformation in teen's shooting death
WASHINGTON (7News) — Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to address the deadly shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake, along with what Robert Contee III called "dangerous, reckless" misinformation being shared about the case. Police have said a resident on Quincy Street Northeast shot...
Husband dead, wife injured after domestic-related stabbing in McLean, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man is dead after he was stabbed at a McLean, Virginia home late Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean just after 11 p.m. after a woman reported that her son stabbed her husband, according to Fairfax County Second Lt. Curry.
DC teacher and cousin of Black Lives Matter founder dies after being tased by LAPD: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. charter school teacher and cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder died in Los Angeles over winter break after police used a stun gun to restrain him, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and police body-camera footage. Body camera footage shows Keenan Anderson being...
Prince George's Co. teen arrested after using USB charging cord to steal car, police say
CLINTON, Md. — A 17-year-old boy from the Landover area was arrested after the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said he was in possession of a stolen Kia car, which they say he managed to commandeer by using a USB charging cord. Police Tuesday observed a car recently reported...
CCSO spots stolen cars fleeing; 3 of 5 cars caught after high-speed chase, 4 teens charged
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Responding to a call for a stolen car early Sunday morning in Port Tobacco, a Charles County Sheriff’s deputy spotted five cars speeding away. After a chase by multiple officers, three of the cars were stopped and four teens were taken into custody...
20ft by 30ft banner will soon display names of all 2022 Baltimore homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 333 homicides were tallied in Baltimore City last year and soon those names will all be visible in one place. “These people didn’t just die in Baltimore City -- they were killed in Baltimore City,” said Marcus Strider Dent, the Regional Director for Guardian Angels, a community service and crime watch group.
Person stabbed after fight breaks out between girls at Montgomery County park, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — A person was stabbed Wednesday near Edgewood Neighborhood Park in Montgomery County after a fight broke out between two girls, police said. Montgomery County police said that officers are looking for one suspect. SkyTrak7 was at the scene:. The Maryland-National Capital Park Police is...
Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
3 stabbed at McDonald's in downtown Silver Spring; police search for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Three people are injured after a stabbing at a McDonald's in downtown Silver Spring on Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the McDonald's in the 8400 block of Colesville Road, police say. Officers...
Tips to prevent Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts as social media trend reaches the DMV
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — If you’re on TikTok you’ve probably already seen the do-it-yourself videos showing how to commit a crime. The Prince George’s County Police Department recently recovered a stolen car that they believe was inspired by a new TikTok challenge showing people how to steal a car by using a USB charging cord.
Police seek help identifying person found dead in container, release sketches of tattoos
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help identifying the person found dead inside a storage container on the porch of a west Baltimore home. Police have released sketches of tattoos found on the body of the victim. Police say the victim is a person of...
2 men taken to hospital after double shooting in northwest DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after a double shooting in northwest D.C., authorities said. The Metropolitan Police Department said around 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of 14th St NW for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, police say they found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Prince George's middle schoolers receive extortion threats through TikTok, Instagram pages
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Police say they want to warn parents, not just in their county, but in the entire D.C. area after four middle school students received threats of violence on their social media accounts. Police say four middle school students in...
2 juvenile girls dead, another injured after late night crash in Fairfax Station
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (7News) — Two juvenile girls have died and a teen is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfax Station Tuesday evening, according to Fairfax County Police Department. Dispatchers were alerted of the fatal crash in the 7400 block of Lee Chapel Road just before 9:30 p.m.,...
Democrat Elizabeth Lancaster announces campaign against Loudoun Co. CA Biberaj
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Democratic Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj now has a primary challenger. In an exclusive sit-down interview with 7News reporter Nick Minock on Tuesday, Democrat Elizabeth Lancaster announced she’s running against Biberaj. “I have been a local attorney for 17 years,” said Lancaster....
