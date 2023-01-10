ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trent Sisley ranked No. 50 in the nation, receives five Big Ten offers

By Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – There’s something about small towns in Indiana producing some of the best basketball stars. French Lick had Larry Bird, Washington had the Zeller brothers and right now in Lincoln City, it’s Trent Sisley.

“Trent is just a special talent,” said head coach Nate Hawkins. “It’s one that we probably haven’t seen around these parts on the basketball floor for sure in a very, very long time.”

The Heritage Hills sophomore has the Tri-State captivated, Patriots fans fill the stands week after week to catch a glimpse of the six foot eight star and rally around the basketball program as a whole.

“It’s a big deal, especially in these small towns like this,” said Hawkins. “I think that everybody wants to come out and see him and see our basketball team and he brings a lot of enthusiasm himself, but also to this community and to this basketball program.”

Averaging 26 points and over 10 rebounds per game, he’s brought attention from the entire nation – ranked No. 50 in his class by 247sports, and visited by college coaches throughout the season.

“I know that the coaches coming in, it makes me a lot better, like college coaches,” said sophomore Colten Hopf. “I see Matt Painter every month.”

“It kind of helps you,” said Sisley. “Because they kind of tell you a little bit of things, then you come here and work on it. And it just makes you keep wanting to get better.”

The power forward has shown that he has a wide range of versatility on the court.

“He can handle the basketball, we can put him out on the wing. He could post up we can put him in ball screens, we can do a lot of different things with him,” said Hawkins.

On top of leading the Patriots in points and rebounds, add assists to that list as well.

“When Trent knows you’re wide open, he’ll give you the ball and he’ll let you score,” said Hopf. “He’s more of a team player. He’s not a ball hog.”

“You know you’re gonna get double, triple teamed every night, crazy defenses,” said Sisley. “It helps the other teammates because they’re open, so I’m looking for other teammates, I’m also looking to score. Obviously just helps us win.”

Sisley currently has five Big Ten offers – IU, Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan State. But for Trent, put all that college talk aside for right now. It’s all about this team and this season.

“His number one focus right now is leading Heritage Hills and winning basketball games and winning championships,” said Hawkins.

ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

