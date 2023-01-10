ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

13-year-old boy shot in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Okeechobee County. On Jan. 11, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office and Okeechobee County Fire Rescue went to NE 120th St in reference to a shooting at a residence. Deputies say the family loaded the...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Woman accused of stabbing sibling in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after a sibling argument turned violent. On Jan. 10, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office received reports of a stabbing at the Texaco gas station at 4993 US 441 South. Deputies say the victim was inside a parked vehicle when...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian police receive calls about an intoxicated man in his underwear

The Sebastian Police Department received numerous calls about an intoxicated man acting disorderly wearing only a t-shirt and underwear in the vicinity of Louisiana Boulevard and CR-512 (Sebastian Blvd). Police said there was also a vehicle accident where the subject behaved disorderly as paramedics and other first responders were performing...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3

VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Traveling thieves stealing marine technology on boats concern deputies

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about criminals who are stealing marine electronics from boats, after a recent spike in thefts. The sheriff's office says these criminals are working in groups to case the area prior to committing the crimes. The groups...
cbs12.com

Fugitive from South Carolina arrested in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A wanted man from South Carolina is behind bars in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 35-year-old Jackie Webb on Tuesday morning on a warrant for multiple charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal crash shuts down SB Turnpike in Martin County

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — A crash shuts down all southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Martin County. The accident is just after Martin Highway. Traffic is currently being directed off the Turnpike at exit 133. According to Florida Highway Patrol, this is a fatal crash. You should...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Jan. 9

Evern Antion Caines, 27, Miami; Status: Set to be released Sept. 16, 2023; Charge(s): two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, criminal use of personal ID information, three counts of fraudulent use of credit card, fraudulent use of personal ID. Jereme Korry Russell Graves, 39, of the 100 block of 21st...
VERO BEACH, FL
Turnto10.com

Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
cbs12.com

Sheriff's office looking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day. The sheriff's office said the man shown in the pictures rear-ended a family before fleeing the scene. He was driving a light blue Chrysler Town and Country van with no license plate.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy