cbs12.com
13-year-old boy shot in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Okeechobee County. On Jan. 11, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office and Okeechobee County Fire Rescue went to NE 120th St in reference to a shooting at a residence. Deputies say the family loaded the...
cbs12.com
Woman accused of stabbing sibling in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after a sibling argument turned violent. On Jan. 10, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office received reports of a stabbing at the Texaco gas station at 4993 US 441 South. Deputies say the victim was inside a parked vehicle when...
Teen in critical condition after shooting at Okeechobee County home
An investigation is underway in Okeechobee County after a teen was shot at a home Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
cw34.com
Police: Aquarium thief in Port St. Lucie steals $400 piece of Coral
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was up to something fishy in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say that on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m., a man stole a racquetball sized piece of Bleeding Apple Scoli Saltwater Coral valued at $400. It happened at the...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian police receive calls about an intoxicated man in his underwear
The Sebastian Police Department received numerous calls about an intoxicated man acting disorderly wearing only a t-shirt and underwear in the vicinity of Louisiana Boulevard and CR-512 (Sebastian Blvd). Police said there was also a vehicle accident where the subject behaved disorderly as paramedics and other first responders were performing...
veronews.com
Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3
VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
cbs12.com
Traveling thieves stealing marine technology on boats concern deputies
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about criminals who are stealing marine electronics from boats, after a recent spike in thefts. The sheriff's office says these criminals are working in groups to case the area prior to committing the crimes. The groups...
cbs12.com
Fugitive from South Carolina arrested in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A wanted man from South Carolina is behind bars in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 35-year-old Jackie Webb on Tuesday morning on a warrant for multiple charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
cbs12.com
Fatal crash shuts down SB Turnpike in Martin County
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — A crash shuts down all southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Martin County. The accident is just after Martin Highway. Traffic is currently being directed off the Turnpike at exit 133. According to Florida Highway Patrol, this is a fatal crash. You should...
YAHOO!
Charges dropped in St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputy off-duty gunfire case
ST. LUCIE COUNTY − Criminal charges have been dropped against a St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputy stemming from an incident in which a rifle discharged, leaving his daughter with a gunshot wound, according to records and a prosecutor. Daniel Allan Weber, 35, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested...
cbs12.com
Man punched mother in front of kids hours before gas station holdup: Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted for an attack on a mother in front of her kids and an armed robbery at a gas station in Port St. Lucie is behind bars. Police said tips from the community played a role in the arrest of 56-year-old Walter Montgomery on Sunday.
cw34.com
Police, postal service investigate mail dumped in lake in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating a stunning incident involving mail delivery in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. A resident told police she watched a contractor whose job it was to deliver mail to homes, dumping a bin full of mail in a lake at Mirabella at Mirasol Tuesday afternoon.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Jan. 9
Evern Antion Caines, 27, Miami; Status: Set to be released Sept. 16, 2023; Charge(s): two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, criminal use of personal ID information, three counts of fraudulent use of credit card, fraudulent use of personal ID. Jereme Korry Russell Graves, 39, of the 100 block of 21st...
Two men arrested using pickup truck with "stolen tag" as license plate
Deputies in Brevard County arrested two men on grand theft and burglary charges after the two were caught riding in a pickup truck with a piece of cardboard that read "stolen tag" where the license plate should be.
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Sheriff Launches Phase-Two of "Operation Look Both Ways"
St. Lucie County - Wednesday January 11, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara has announced that the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office will implement a second phase for Operation Look Both Ways starting tonight, Wednesday January 11, at 6 p.m. During this second phase, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s...
veronews.com
Investigation continues into skeletal remains found Friday near 49th Street
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — An investigation continues into the discovery of skeletal remains found Friday in a wooded area near 49th Street, authorities said. The body could possibly belong to a Vero Beach man – in his 30s – reported missing last year, Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.
Martin County Sheriff's Office enforcing new rules for golf cart drivers
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is starting a new safety enforcement campaign targeting drivers of golf carts and other low speed vehicles.
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Autistic man was holding knife before deputies Tased him
New video shows an autistic man holding what the Brevard County Sheriff says is a knife. This is before the man was tased by deputies. The sheriff is now defending his deputies actions.
Turnto10.com
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth
COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
cbs12.com
Sheriff's office looking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day. The sheriff's office said the man shown in the pictures rear-ended a family before fleeing the scene. He was driving a light blue Chrysler Town and Country van with no license plate.
