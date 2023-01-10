Read full article on original website
kptv.com
New vegan food cart opens at Troutdale Station
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - After going through a battle with cancer - one Vancouver man used his fight as motivation for a new start. Steve Larsen opened the P53 food cart last week and he said so far, so good. “When I feel like a steak, I have the chili...
kptv.com
On the Go with Ayo for Holy Ghost Mocktails
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We are almost two weeks into “Dry January” and there are a few bars around Portland that you can check out that serve non-alcoholic drinks to get you through the month. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise was at Holy Ghost in Southeast Portland this morning...
How to help hummingbirds survive winter weather
Anna's hummingbirds stay in the PNW year-round and supplement their nectar diet with insects and sap.
kptv.com
Firefighters detail narrow save of home during Portland church fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a massive fire burned a historic church building down in downtown Portland last week, new details have been released about how Portland Fire and Rescue acted quickly to save a home right next to the church. The fire broke out at about 5:30 in the...
kptv.com
Milk Money’s new storefront serving up their same great pies
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Milk Money is known for their tasty pies and pastries that they have been serving up at many markets around Portland and Vancouver. Now with a new permanent location, the owner and chef can continue baking fan favorites along with a great cup of coffee!
23 ways to experience hygge in Portland
This Danish concept emphasizes all things comfortable and cozy.
kptv.com
Neighbors say they’re concerned, alarmed after unidentified pellets found in NE Portland park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation reminded dog owners that keeping their pet leashed would help keep them safe, after a neighbor said they found unidentified pellets at the Rose City Golf Course in Northeast Portland. “It’s alarming,” Matt Rafferty, walking a dog near the park, said....
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
J. Crew to close Pioneer Place store in Portland
Pioneer Place is losing one of its longtime tenants before the end of January. J. Crew recently announced it will soon close its doors in Portland.
kptv.com
Habitat for Humanity celebrates 16 new Portland area homes built as it begins new project
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Habitat for Humanity is hard at work in the Portland area, and today they reached a milestone!. The organization is almost finished building 16 family-sized homes in Beaverton and now they’re building another set of brand-new homes in Hillsboro. “This is where you’re able...
kptv.com
Local Oregon housing group hopeful about homeless plan
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Transition Projects has been providing a multitude of services in Portland for over 50 years. “Our goal is to get you off the street, into some kind of services or support, and permanently housed,” said Joy Jones, the CEO & President of Transition Projects. “We also manage for the city and the county the resource center downstairs. That’s anything from mail delivery for those who don’t have an address, to showers, to haircuts, to being what I like to call a triage into shelter or housing. We also serve a big veterans population and we do the Stand Down event every fall, which is a resource fair.”
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland.
kptv.com
Multnomah County Animal Services brings back in-person pet adoptions, resumes stray intakes
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County Animal Services is bringing back in-person adoptions for the first time since before the pandemic. The shelter has been carrying out adoptions virtually for nearly three years, but now people can come into the facility to meet their forever pet. They said they’re rapidly onboarding returning and new volunteers and training staff as they welcome the public back in person.
Outlook Online
Multnomah County red tape slows sale of Tad's Chicken 'n Dumplins
Tad’s Chicken 'n Dumplins has always been one of those places that brought smiles to folks’ faces, with generations of families going for a bite to eat. The famous roadhouse restaurant, nestled on 1.36 acres overlooking the Sandy River along the Historic Columbia River Highway, was always a cozy place for a great meal. In the summer you could gaze out through the large bay windows at the river and woodlands during a rest stop during an adventure through the Columbia River Gorge. In the winters a roaring fire chased the cold from customers bones as they enjoyed home-cooked style food, headlined by its namesake chicken dish.
kptv.com
Beaverton School District begins using renewable diesel in school buses
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Beaverton School District announced Wednesday that it has stopped using petroleum-based diesel fuel in its school buses and has instead switched to renewable diesel. BSD is the third largest school district in Oregon with 54 schools and 310 buses transporting more than 22,000 students a...
‘We want you to be ready’: Oregon Health Authority gives update on tripledemic spread
Oregon Health Authority is updating the public on three respiratory viruses that are pushing hospitals across the state beyond their limits.
Looking back at the Lewis and Clark Exposition
Portland's first and only world's fair drew more than a million visitors
‘We can’t afford that’: Sherwood family’s rent hiked 32%
The apartment complex and its management company, Cushman and Wakefield, declined to comment on the matter to KOIN 6 News.
hereisoregon.com
Toyshop Ramen to combine late-night noodles, colorful cocktails, vinyl toys in Northeast Portland
It could almost be a deleted scene from “Big,” the classic Tom Hanks comedy of accelerated development: Isaac Ocejo, a chef, toy fan and lifelong collector, is asked to open his first bar, and when it comes time to pick the theme, he pitches his business partners on … toys?
