Portland, OR

kptv.com

New vegan food cart opens at Troutdale Station

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - After going through a battle with cancer - one Vancouver man used his fight as motivation for a new start. Steve Larsen opened the P53 food cart last week and he said so far, so good. “When I feel like a steak, I have the chili...
TROUTDALE, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Ayo for Holy Ghost Mocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We are almost two weeks into “Dry January” and there are a few bars around Portland that you can check out that serve non-alcoholic drinks to get you through the month. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise was at Holy Ghost in Southeast Portland this morning...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Milk Money’s new storefront serving up their same great pies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Milk Money is known for their tasty pies and pastries that they have been serving up at many markets around Portland and Vancouver. Now with a new permanent location, the owner and chef can continue baking fan favorites along with a great cup of coffee!
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Local Oregon housing group hopeful about homeless plan

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Transition Projects has been providing a multitude of services in Portland for over 50 years. “Our goal is to get you off the street, into some kind of services or support, and permanently housed,” said Joy Jones, the CEO & President of Transition Projects. “We also manage for the city and the county the resource center downstairs. That’s anything from mail delivery for those who don’t have an address, to showers, to haircuts, to being what I like to call a triage into shelter or housing. We also serve a big veterans population and we do the Stand Down event every fall, which is a resource fair.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Multnomah County Animal Services brings back in-person pet adoptions, resumes stray intakes

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County Animal Services is bringing back in-person adoptions for the first time since before the pandemic. The shelter has been carrying out adoptions virtually for nearly three years, but now people can come into the facility to meet their forever pet. They said they’re rapidly onboarding returning and new volunteers and training staff as they welcome the public back in person.
Outlook Online

Multnomah County red tape slows sale of Tad's Chicken 'n Dumplins

Tad’s Chicken 'n Dumplins has always been one of those places that brought smiles to folks’ faces, with generations of families going for a bite to eat. The famous roadhouse restaurant, nestled on 1.36 acres overlooking the Sandy River along the Historic Columbia River Highway, was always a cozy place for a great meal. In the summer you could gaze out through the large bay windows at the river and woodlands during a rest stop during an adventure through the Columbia River Gorge. In the winters a roaring fire chased the cold from customers bones as they enjoyed home-cooked style food, headlined by its namesake chicken dish.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Beaverton School District begins using renewable diesel in school buses

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Beaverton School District announced Wednesday that it has stopped using petroleum-based diesel fuel in its school buses and has instead switched to renewable diesel. BSD is the third largest school district in Oregon with 54 schools and 310 buses transporting more than 22,000 students a...
BEAVERTON, OR

