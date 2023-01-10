ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Helix
3d ago

Wait til China reopens. Global demand will skyrocket. Gas will be $5 by Memorial Day. Another SPR dump is not forthcoming to artificially deflate the price because midterm elections are in the rear view.

Reply
3
Related
allamericanatlas.com

21 Charming Small Towns in Ohio You Need to Visit (2023)

Known as the jewel of the Midwest, Ohio’s got a little something for everybody!. Cleveland is the place to be to see some of the country’s best sports teams and soak in the State’s heady mixture of culture, nature, and all-round good times, but the many charming small towns in Ohio offer a true glimpse into what make Ohioans tick.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of southern Ohio. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties in Ohio: Pike, Scioto, Lawrence, Jackson, and Gallia. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This place in northeast Ohio serves some of the most delicious breakfasts in the area. They offer sausage that's flavorful as well as homemade. If you're looking for a sweet way to start your morning, check out their banana and bourbon caramel pudding French toast, which is topped with a delectable homemade bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream that's infused with maple syrup. You also can't go wrong with their tiramisu pancake. As for savory options, patrons recommend the steak and eggs (the steak is a ribeye with a chili rub) and breakfast burrito, which is stuffed with braised pork shoulder, home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa, and cheddar.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio. RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied […]
DELAWARE, OH
ocj.com

A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry

Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line. For Bill Lynch of Union County,...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Beef in Ohio

Are you craving a delicious Italian beef sandwich?. If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local places. Located in central Ohio, this restaurant has a delicious Italian beef sandwich that earned Guy Fieri's stamp of approval. Their Italian beef sandwich comes on a hoagie with either mild or hot giardiniera. You can get the sandwich dipped, dry, or with au jus on the side (customers highly recommend getting it dipped!). If you have room for something sweet, try the baklava.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Penguin City Beer, Heidelberg Distributing Company announce partnership

Penguin City Beer has announced on Tuesday that the company will be partnering with the Heidelberg Distributing Company in order to expand its marketing reach for Ohio. Penguin City recently expanded into a new 32,000 square foot warehouse on Federal Street in Downtown Youngstown invested nearly $5 million in renovating the facility turning it into a taproom and showroom, which first opened in July of 2022.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Record-Herald

ODNR encourages Ohioans to report hemlock woolly adelgid sightings

COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. “These insects have...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy