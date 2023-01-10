Read full article on original website
Helix
3d ago
Wait til China reopens. Global demand will skyrocket. Gas will be $5 by Memorial Day. Another SPR dump is not forthcoming to artificially deflate the price because midterm elections are in the rear view.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in Ohio You Need to Visit (2023)
Known as the jewel of the Midwest, Ohio’s got a little something for everybody!. Cleveland is the place to be to see some of the country’s best sports teams and soak in the State’s heady mixture of culture, nature, and all-round good times, but the many charming small towns in Ohio offer a true glimpse into what make Ohioans tick.
ODOT announces local projects that could impact your drive
There are seven culvert replacements that ODOT is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.
Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week
Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.
Ohio gas prices now $1 more than regular in some cases
"The price of premium used to be about 20 or 30 cents more than regular was," he said.
Special unit takes aim at deer population in Ohio community
"It's kind of sad they have to do it, but these deer cause a lot of problems in this neighborhood," said Parma Heights resident Tom Lambert.
High electricity rates expected in Northeast Ohio this summer due to high wholesale auction prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric bills for many people in Northeast Ohio will be higher than usual this summer because FirstEnergy, for the second time, had to buy electricity at a much higher price than it’s paying now. FirstEnergy agreed at a Tuesday auction to pay $97.70 per megawatt-hour...
How successful were deer hunters in Ohio this week?
Ohio's four-day deer muzzleloader season ended on Tuesday, so how successful were hunters in the state?
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of southern Ohio. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties in Ohio: Pike, Scioto, Lawrence, Jackson, and Gallia. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This place in northeast Ohio serves some of the most delicious breakfasts in the area. They offer sausage that's flavorful as well as homemade. If you're looking for a sweet way to start your morning, check out their banana and bourbon caramel pudding French toast, which is topped with a delectable homemade bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream that's infused with maple syrup. You also can't go wrong with their tiramisu pancake. As for savory options, patrons recommend the steak and eggs (the steak is a ribeye with a chili rub) and breakfast burrito, which is stuffed with braised pork shoulder, home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa, and cheddar.
Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio. RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied […]
Patrol locates missing Mich. girl in Ohio
A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing in Michigan was found safe in Ohio.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million hit in Ohio: See where the big winners were sold
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, there were still some big winners in Ohio -- including two tickets worth $1 million. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
ocj.com
A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry
Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line. For Bill Lynch of Union County,...
4 Places To Get Italian Beef in Ohio
Are you craving a delicious Italian beef sandwich?. If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local places. Located in central Ohio, this restaurant has a delicious Italian beef sandwich that earned Guy Fieri's stamp of approval. Their Italian beef sandwich comes on a hoagie with either mild or hot giardiniera. You can get the sandwich dipped, dry, or with au jus on the side (customers highly recommend getting it dipped!). If you have room for something sweet, try the baklava.
Northeast Ohio under winter weather advisory starting early Friday - 6-9 inches snow possible in some areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland’s lack of snow is about to end. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, calling for up to a half foot of snow or more, and high winds from early Friday to early Saturday. The weather advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake,...
WFMJ.com
Penguin City Beer, Heidelberg Distributing Company announce partnership
Penguin City Beer has announced on Tuesday that the company will be partnering with the Heidelberg Distributing Company in order to expand its marketing reach for Ohio. Penguin City recently expanded into a new 32,000 square foot warehouse on Federal Street in Downtown Youngstown invested nearly $5 million in renovating the facility turning it into a taproom and showroom, which first opened in July of 2022.
West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania Sheetz lowering gas prices by 50 cents
Today Sheetz, announced it will start the new year by decreasing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each of its 665+ locations that offer this grade. This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers. The offer officially starts today and […]
AEP Ohio wants to raise rates after major summer power outage
The fine print of AEP Ohio's recent filing with its state regulator has asked for customers to pay more money, and the company's reasons include summer 2022's disastrous power outages.
Record-Herald
ODNR encourages Ohioans to report hemlock woolly adelgid sightings
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. “These insects have...
