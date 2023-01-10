ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

A 1981-level mortgage rate shock has the housing market in a correction—these 7 leading research firms predict what’s next for rates

The Federal Reserve eventually quelled the inflationary run that took off in the 1970s, but only after the central bank’s aggressive rate hikes saw mortgage rates top 18% in 1981 and the housing market slip into a sharp recession. At the time, homebuilders mailed lumber to the Fed as a means of protest while some renters assumed they’d never be able to afford a home.
AOL Corp

7 Best Long-Term Stocks To Hold for 2023

On Wall Street, there’s no shortage of high-risk, high-reward stocks offering both large upside and the potential for catastrophic losses. However, there are also more established companies that, while still carrying risk, offer the potential for more stable long-term returns. Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings...
CNBC

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023: Cramer considers trimming this surging stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they think the market is holding strong after December's CPI report came right in line with Wall Street expectations. Jim shares his thoughts on Disney as activist investor Nelson Peltz seeks a board seat with the company. Jim also says now is not the right time to be buying stocks, but there is one portfolio holding he is looking to trim after fetching a double upgrade.
CNBC

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023: Cramer wants to buy, not sell, this slumping stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think this week's market rally can keep going. Jim says investors are now jumping into stocks the Investing Club bought lower last year, fueling gains for the Charitable Trust. Jim also says why he is sticking with one slumping portfolio stock, and even considering buying more of it after talking with the company's CEO.
TechCrunch

These 5 companies bootstrapped their way to big businesses while VCs came knocking

The reasons some founders shun the process of raising institutional funding vary based on individual circumstances. There are founders who don’t like the idea of giving up equity. Others don’t want to give up control of their operations and/or strategy. And there are many who want to hold on to both equity and control. Then there are those for whom raising venture capital is simply not as accessible, such as founders in emerging markets like Latin America.
CNBC

A stablecoin run could impact traditional financial markets, professor warns

Eswar Prasad, the Tolani senior professor of trade policy at Cornell University, said he thinks stablecoin issuers are holding U.S. Treasuries in their reserves. Any run on a stablecoin could see Treasuries sell off, with the impact being felt across the bond market, Prasad said. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports.
AOL Corp

Mortgage rates decline this week

Mortgage rates slid this week to their lowest point since mid-December, offering some opportunistic buyers a small chance to save. The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.33% from 6.48% the previous week, according to Freddie Mac. The decline came as investors anticipated government inflation data from December, which on Thursday showed consumer price growth had dropped to its lowest level in over a year.
TechCrunch

Greenlight, kids-focused fintech startup, lays off 104 employees to optimize expenses

TechCrunch learned about the layoff that was announced to its employees earlier this week. The startup later confirmed the development over an email. “The macroeconomic environment has impacted virtually all businesses, including Greenlight. We recently made the difficult decision to better align our ongoing operating expenses with the current environment,” a Greenlight spokesperson said in a statement emailed to TechCrunch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy