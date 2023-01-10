Read full article on original website
CNBC
Approaching age 62? What you need to know about Social Security's 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment and claiming benefits
An 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 will provide Social Security beneficiaries with the biggest boost in four decades. If you're tempted to claim Social Security retirement benefits early, experts say it may be wiser to wait. Current Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive an 8.7% boost to their benefits...
CNBC
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023: Cramer eyes these stocks for potential buys
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they are looking to lighten up on high-multiple stocks in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to look to the healthcare sector for potential buys, and names several stocks on his radar.
NY grocery chain CEO warns Fed's Powell: 'Don't you dare' raise rates more than a quarter point
CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes John Catsimatidis discusses the impact of inflation and oil prices.
A 1981-level mortgage rate shock has the housing market in a correction—these 7 leading research firms predict what’s next for rates
The Federal Reserve eventually quelled the inflationary run that took off in the 1970s, but only after the central bank’s aggressive rate hikes saw mortgage rates top 18% in 1981 and the housing market slip into a sharp recession. At the time, homebuilders mailed lumber to the Fed as a means of protest while some renters assumed they’d never be able to afford a home.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after busy day of Fedspeak, Powell comments
U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday, even as Wall Street processed hawkish rate talk from Federal Reserve officials and remarks on inflation from Chair Jerome Powell at an event hosted by Sweden's central bank. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added nearly 200 points,...
US real estate has 'monumental opportunity' to solve housing crisis in 2023: Expert
Alexandria Real Estate's Joel Marcus says vacant office buildings sit in major U.S. cities as a "monumental opportunity" to solve the housing supply crisis.
AOL Corp
7 Best Long-Term Stocks To Hold for 2023
On Wall Street, there’s no shortage of high-risk, high-reward stocks offering both large upside and the potential for catastrophic losses. However, there are also more established companies that, while still carrying risk, offer the potential for more stable long-term returns. Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings...
CNBC
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023: Cramer considers trimming this surging stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they think the market is holding strong after December's CPI report came right in line with Wall Street expectations. Jim shares his thoughts on Disney as activist investor Nelson Peltz seeks a board seat with the company. Jim also says now is not the right time to be buying stocks, but there is one portfolio holding he is looking to trim after fetching a double upgrade.
CNBC
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023: Cramer wants to buy, not sell, this slumping stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think this week's market rally can keep going. Jim says investors are now jumping into stocks the Investing Club bought lower last year, fueling gains for the Charitable Trust. Jim also says why he is sticking with one slumping portfolio stock, and even considering buying more of it after talking with the company's CEO.
Bank of America profits rise; bank warns of slowing economy
Bank of America says its fourth-quarter profits rose slightly from a year ago, as higher credit costs and potentially bad loans more than offset a sharp rise in interest revenue
TechCrunch
These 5 companies bootstrapped their way to big businesses while VCs came knocking
The reasons some founders shun the process of raising institutional funding vary based on individual circumstances. There are founders who don’t like the idea of giving up equity. Others don’t want to give up control of their operations and/or strategy. And there are many who want to hold on to both equity and control. Then there are those for whom raising venture capital is simply not as accessible, such as founders in emerging markets like Latin America.
CNBC
A stablecoin run could impact traditional financial markets, professor warns
Eswar Prasad, the Tolani senior professor of trade policy at Cornell University, said he thinks stablecoin issuers are holding U.S. Treasuries in their reserves. Any run on a stablecoin could see Treasuries sell off, with the impact being felt across the bond market, Prasad said. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports.
Stock Market Live: Stocks End Higher After Slow December Inflation Tames Fed Rate Bets
Markets continued to challenge the Fed's rate-hike view Thursday following the slowest annual inflation reading in more than a year in December.
CNBC
When Social Security beneficiaries can expect first checks of 2023 to include 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment
More than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries are getting a boost to their benefits this month. Here's when you can expect your check. Starting this month, more than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries will receive benefit checks that include a record-breaking 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment. Social Security benefits are slated to...
AOL Corp
Mortgage rates decline this week
Mortgage rates slid this week to their lowest point since mid-December, offering some opportunistic buyers a small chance to save. The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.33% from 6.48% the previous week, according to Freddie Mac. The decline came as investors anticipated government inflation data from December, which on Thursday showed consumer price growth had dropped to its lowest level in over a year.
FDA adds sesame to major food allergen list
Sesame allergen labeling on food packages is required as of January 1, 2023, according to the FDA.
CNBC
Wall Street's rally signals more conviction in the market in 2023 - listen to 'The Homestretch'
SIX BETTER -- I DIDN'T SAY. IT WASN'T BETTER THAN EXPECTED. AND, YET, STOCKS TOOK OFF. THE GOOD NEWS IS GOOD NEWS. HE IS A NONVOTER, HE IS FROM ST. IT'S NOT GOING TO BE LIKE THIS. >> STICK TO THE QUALITY ANGLE. I'M SEEING A LOT OF MEME STOCKS.
A new FDA-approved Alzheimer's medicine slowed cognitive decline in patients
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Leqembi, a new drug that is intended to slow down cognitive decline in patients who have mild or early-stage Alzheimer's disease, according to a statement released by the federal agency on January 6. Also known as lecanemab, Leqembi is the second...
TechCrunch
Greenlight, kids-focused fintech startup, lays off 104 employees to optimize expenses
TechCrunch learned about the layoff that was announced to its employees earlier this week. The startup later confirmed the development over an email. “The macroeconomic environment has impacted virtually all businesses, including Greenlight. We recently made the difficult decision to better align our ongoing operating expenses with the current environment,” a Greenlight spokesperson said in a statement emailed to TechCrunch.
