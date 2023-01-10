Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
School board to vote on keeping snow days as school days
The Montgomery County Board of Education will vote Thursday on a resolution to treat snow days as school days, similar to the snow-day virtual learning approach adopted for the 2021-22 school year. It is the first item on the board’s meeting agenda at 1:20 p.m. following a one-hour public comment...
Anne Arundel County Public Schools dealing with vacancies
Students are halfway through the school year and school systems like Anne Arundel County Public Schools are still experiencing major staff shortages.
bethesdamagazine.com
Teachers union says ‘many needs’ left unaddressed by new school budget
With work sessions and a budget hearing on the calendar for January, progress is being made toward finalizing school superintendent Monifa McKnight’s $3.15 billion recommended operating budget. While Board of Education members have yet to publicly offer an opinion on the proposed budget introduced Dec. 19, the county teachers’ union has raised several points of contention.
wvpublic.org
Berkeley County Teacher Goes Above And Beyond
Lurah Cochran, an English teacher at Hedgesville High School, has earned West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Above and Beyond Award for November, which recognizes excellence and creativity of Mountain State teachers. Cochran was presented the award by WVPB’s executive director Butch Antolini and West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore. Interim Superintendent of...
foxbaltimore.com
Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. teachers union calls for free student meals, no fees for field trips
A Maryland teachers union said that while the Montgomery County Public Schools’ new recommended school budget expands universal pre-K and waives fees for standardized tests, it still leaves many needs unaddressed. The Montgomery County Education Association is also calling for free meals to all students and the elimination of...
baltimorefishbowl.com
President of Columbia Association will leave her post in the face of governing board demands
Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd has decided to leave her position in the face of written demands from the elected Board of Directors to which she reports that she said would leave her unable to perform her duties. Boyd said in a statement that board leaders gave her...
wfmd.com
Goodwill Of Monocacy Valley Offering Job Search Services For All Citizens
It was exclusively for people with developmental disabilities. Frederick, Md (KM) If you need help finding a job this year, you can receive free assistance from Goodwill Industries of the Monocacy Valley, which serves both Frederick and Carroll Counties. Amy Lyons, Director of Mission Services, says the Goodwill used to serve only individuals with developmental disabilities. But, she says, it helps anyone looking for a job. “Our job seekers might be unemployed, employed, just looking to upskill into better employment, or just better themselves through education,”: she says.
wfmd.com
Kite To Bring New Jobs To Frederick County
The company is expanding its facility in Urbana. Baltimore, Md (KM) Some new jobs are coming to Frederick County. Kite, which has a facility in Urbana, has announced plans to expand its global cell therapy supply chain operations, and that’s expected to create 100 new jobs; with 500 new full time jobs by the end of 2026.
washco-md.net
Hagerstown/Washington County Approved to Renew and Expand Enterprise Zone
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 11, 2023) – The Washington County Department of Business Development announces the Maryland Department of Commerce has officially approved the County’s application to renew and expand the Hagerstown/Washington County Enterprise Zone. The Enterprise Zone is an economic development incentive administered by the Department of Business...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11
Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
Cuts, bruises after cafeteria fight at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a high school student faces charges and others face disciplinary action after a cafeteria fight Tuesday. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the fight started around 11:30 a.m. at Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria. Several students were involved. Things started with […]
foxbaltimore.com
Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022
Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
bethesdamagazine.com
No shared water bowls, no boarding: As canine flu cases increase, county officials offer guidance
Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by several veterinary practices in Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., area. The disease is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious, according to a county news release. The symptoms include cough, runny nose, eye discharge, fever, lethargy and poor appetite.
wfmd.com
Another Cancer Fund Established With Community Foundation Of Frederick County
It will provide research into a specific type fo skin cancer. Frederick, Md (KM) A cancer research fund has been established with the Community Foundation of Frederick County. Laura McCullough, the Foundation’s Director of Philanthropic Services, says this fund will provide grants to organizations doing research into Human Papilloma Virus Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. “This started with Brian and Beth Bell. They came to the Community Foundation because they felt that this was an important cause, and there just wasn’t enough awareness or monies being raised around it,”: she says.
alxnow.com
Notes: New bill could kill snow days in Virginia for good
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 5:06 pm. 🚨 You need to know. A new bill could mean...
Raising Cane's Raises Expectations With Debut Maryland Restaurant
Raising Cane’s is ready for its closeup in Maryland. The popular chicken chain, which has locations across the country, opened its first Maryland restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Towson Row as the company continues expanding its foothold in the DMV region. Located on East Towsontown Boulevard in Towson,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Police ‘aware’ of social media post hyping large gathering at White Marsh Mall
—— WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are “aware” of a social media post hyping a large gathering at White Marsh Mall this weekend, according to Councilman David Marks. The post, which circulated on Instagram this week, calls for individuals to “gather” to “shut down” White...
