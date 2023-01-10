It was exclusively for people with developmental disabilities. Frederick, Md (KM) If you need help finding a job this year, you can receive free assistance from Goodwill Industries of the Monocacy Valley, which serves both Frederick and Carroll Counties. Amy Lyons, Director of Mission Services, says the Goodwill used to serve only individuals with developmental disabilities. But, she says, it helps anyone looking for a job. “Our job seekers might be unemployed, employed, just looking to upskill into better employment, or just better themselves through education,”: she says.

