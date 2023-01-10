Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
Study reveals most popular language to learn in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new study from Writing Tips Institute reveals the languages Ocean State residents are most interested in learning through Google searches. According to the group, Rhode Island residents searched terms such as “How to learn –” in the order as follows:. Spanish.
ABC6.com
“What am I doing wrong?”: Rhode Island families crippled by housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the same day former state Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned, Rhode Islanders shared their trials and tragedies surrounding the growing housing crisis. Rising rent and homeless encampments are just two of the recent trends the state has been tracking. Shirley, a Providence native, said...
ABC6.com
R.I. ranks 1st for child vaccination rates
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Studies on child vaccinations state-by-state find that Rhode Island kids are more protected than other states. The report comes from Nick VinZant, a Senior Research Analyst and Insurance Expert who surveyed child flu and COVID-19 vaccination rates for all 50 states in 2022. Their research...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- January 12, 2023
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was able to make two trips over the weekend and had some solid results. The fishing was strong on Saturday, with good action on bait and jigs, and a good pick of keeper fish. The results on Sunday were a bit weaker, but they still found a decent number of fish. The key seems to be anchoring up in places where they were marking bait, although a few other boats reported a better bite jigging on the drift. They plan on sailing whenever the weather allows, so be sure to check their schedule for updates.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island housing secretary resigns after just over 1 year on the job
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Housing Secretary Josh Saal has resigned from his position. Gov. Dan McKee confirmed he accepted the resignation Wednesday and it will take effect Jan. 25. “We thank Secretary Saal for his work over the past year and look forward to building a Department...
ABC6.com
Senate President Ruggiero plans to legalize betting on state college teams in 2023
PROVIDENCE, R.I.(WLNE)- Rhode Island law current says Rhode Islanders cannot bet on their own states collegiate teams. Senate President Dominick Ruggiero is proposing legislation that would allow state residents to bet on college athletics in Rhode Island in tournaments involving four or more teams. Examples would include pre-season invitationals, conference...
Turnto10.com
'This is a really stressful job': RIDOC director leaves post after 5 years
(WJAR) — After shattering the glass ceiling at the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, Director Patricia Coyne-Fague is leaving the agency for good Friday. “I feel I’ve done my best,” Coyne-Fague said. “I think I’ve done a good job, but I’m interested in pivoting to something different.”
ABC6.com
Man with Rhode Island ties shot by Florida police
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man was shot by Florida police after deputies responded to a crime in progress. The Broward County Sherriff’s Office says Joseph Francis brandished a weapon when approached, forcing officers to shoot. Francis was struck once and police quickly secured the scene...
Last Mega Millions jackpot won on Friday the 13th was in Rhode Island
The jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday's drawing.
What to Expect If You Have an Expired Inspection Sticker in Rhode Island
Heads up, Rhode Islanders. Failure to get an inspection sticker or get your inspection sticker renewed will lead to the suspension of your vehicle. I learned this fun little fact thanks to a letter I received in the mail, so if your time is up on your sticker, here is what you need to know.
whatsupnewp.com
Solar program aims to cut energy costs for lower-income Rhode Island residents
Taking its cues from a successful program in Connecticut, Rhode Island is poised to launch a new initiative to deploy solar and reduce electricity costs in homes owned by low- to moderate-income residents. The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation recently issued a request for proposals from solar companies interested in partnering...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island is among states where gun sales have increased the most since 2011
Although debates on gun control laws—which differ substantially from one state to another—are weakening as the November 2022 electoral hype fades away, gun sales continue to rise. According to the number of firearm-related background checks performed by the FBI, Black Friday 2022 was the third-highest day for gun...
GoLocalProv
CEO of 6/10 Contractor Says RI AG Neronha Is Demanding $17M and Criminal Charges for Contamination
In an interview with GoLocal, Vincent Barletta, the CEO and President of Barletta Heavy Division, the lead contractor of the 6/10 construction project, said that Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha is “blackmailing” him and demanding $17 million to settle the environmental contamination case. Barletta’s firm dumped tons...
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
Changes to affordable housing law urged by United Way of Rhode Island
(The Center Square) – A nonprofit organization in Rhode Island is pushing for changes to low-income housing development under a two-year-old law. Claudia Wack, an affordable housing attorney who works with the United Way of Rhode Island, discussed a series of changes Tuesday afternoon the group would like to see to better the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act.
whatsupnewp.com
DEM extends renewal period for Commercial Fishing Licenses until Jan. 31
The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that it will extend the renewal period of commercial fishing licenses, previously set to expire on January 13, until January 31, 2023. DEM is experiencing a license renewal backlog as it continues to transition from combining several outdated licensing systems into one...
Turnto10.com
State announces opening date for Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is set to open on Jan. 23. The Transit Center will serve as a commuter rail and bus station, with both RIPTA and MBTA stopping at the station. “This new...
ABC6.com
As COVID cases increase to ‘high’ level in 3 Rhode Island counties, Lifespan opens new urgent care
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As coronavirus cases increase to “high” level in three Rhode Island counties, Lifespan is opening a new urgent care. The new urgent care is opening on Jan. 16 in Johnston. “Lifespan would like all Rhode Islanders to know they can seek care for...
ecori.org
1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery
A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
Turnto10.com
Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly eggs before the spring
(WJAR) — Invasive, non-native spotted lanternflies have hitched rides to Southern New England, on cars, campers, even packages over the past few years. They can wipe out grape, berry, and other crops and vegetation. But there's action you can take now to stop the spread. Spotted lanternflies may look...
Comments / 2