The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was able to make two trips over the weekend and had some solid results. The fishing was strong on Saturday, with good action on bait and jigs, and a good pick of keeper fish. The results on Sunday were a bit weaker, but they still found a decent number of fish. The key seems to be anchoring up in places where they were marking bait, although a few other boats reported a better bite jigging on the drift. They plan on sailing whenever the weather allows, so be sure to check their schedule for updates.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO