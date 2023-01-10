ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study reveals most popular language to learn in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new study from Writing Tips Institute reveals the languages Ocean State residents are most interested in learning through Google searches. According to the group, Rhode Island residents searched terms such as “How to learn –” in the order as follows:. Spanish.
R.I. ranks 1st for child vaccination rates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Studies on child vaccinations state-by-state find that Rhode Island kids are more protected than other states. The report comes from Nick VinZant, a Senior Research Analyst and Insurance Expert who surveyed child flu and COVID-19 vaccination rates for all 50 states in 2022. Their research...
Rhode Island Fishing Report- January 12, 2023

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was able to make two trips over the weekend and had some solid results. The fishing was strong on Saturday, with good action on bait and jigs, and a good pick of keeper fish. The results on Sunday were a bit weaker, but they still found a decent number of fish. The key seems to be anchoring up in places where they were marking bait, although a few other boats reported a better bite jigging on the drift. They plan on sailing whenever the weather allows, so be sure to check their schedule for updates.
Senate President Ruggiero plans to legalize betting on state college teams in 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I.(WLNE)- Rhode Island law current says Rhode Islanders cannot bet on their own states collegiate teams. Senate President Dominick Ruggiero is proposing legislation that would allow state residents to bet on college athletics in Rhode Island in tournaments involving four or more teams. Examples would include pre-season invitationals, conference...
Man with Rhode Island ties shot by Florida police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man was shot by Florida police after deputies responded to a crime in progress. The Broward County Sherriff’s Office says Joseph Francis brandished a weapon when approached, forcing officers to shoot. Francis was struck once and police quickly secured the scene...
Solar program aims to cut energy costs for lower-income Rhode Island residents

Taking its cues from a successful program in Connecticut, Rhode Island is poised to launch a new initiative to deploy solar and reduce electricity costs in homes owned by low- to moderate-income residents. The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation recently issued a request for proposals from solar companies interested in partnering...
DEM extends renewal period for Commercial Fishing Licenses until Jan. 31

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that it will extend the renewal period of commercial fishing licenses, previously set to expire on January 13, until January 31, 2023. DEM is experiencing a license renewal backlog as it continues to transition from combining several outdated licensing systems into one...
1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery

A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
