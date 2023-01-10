No agreement reached in Pa. special session on proposed sex abuse survivor amendment, work group to be tasked with finding 'a way forward'

In six years, Jason Kavulich graduated from second choice for his current job to first choice for his next one. Kavulich, Lackawanna County’s Area Agency on Aging director since 2016, did that job so well that Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Wednesday he will nominate him as the state’s new secretary of aging. He is the first person Shapiro announced as a cabinet choice from Northeast Pennsylvania.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO