Lake City, SC

wpde.com

Lake City railroad crossings reopen after train derailment

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — All railroad crossings in Lake City have reopened after a train ran into a wrecked car on the tracks and derailed Monday. The four crossings impacted by the incident were reopened one by one throughout Tuesday after being inspected, a release said. Officials said...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

5-vehicle crash blocks traffic near Highway 707; crews responding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 707 and McDowell Shortcut Road as lanes are blocked due to a five-vehicle crash Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries. Crews responded around at 4:45...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

How this rail-served 'megasite' could spur development in Kershaw County

More than 1,400 acres in Kershaw County have been designated a CSX Select Site by the Jacksonville-based transportation company. Known as the Central South Carolina Megasite, the 1,426-acre location is known as the Central South Carolina Megasite and is located in the town of Lugoff. Select Sites are premium, certified...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies investigating after one shot in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Marlboro County Thursday afternoon. Marlboro County deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Maple Street and Atkins Street, when they arrived on scene they discovered a person was being treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WBTW News13

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Woman stabbed at Darlington plant

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A woman was stabbed Thursday night at a plant on Old Florence Road in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said the woman is expected to be okay. A suspect has been taken into custody. We are waiting to learn the names of...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown leaders hear neighbor input on flood resiliency portion for county plan

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — In a county where multiple rivers come together, come many environmental hazards. That was the main topic in a Thursday evening presentation and public input session in Georgetown. Locals had the chance to see where the analysis is so far in the county drafting a new element to their comprehensive plan that's never been used before.
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Troopers seek information on fatal hit-and-run in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run in Florence County. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision involving a pedestrian happened Monday on E. Ashby Road near N. Irby Street around 6:15 p.m. A release said the vehicle should have damage to the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Man charged in deadly Florence County motel shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting last month in the Pee Dee. Online records show 37-year-old Brandon McFadden, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

