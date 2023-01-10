Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Lake City railroad crossings reopen after train derailment
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — All railroad crossings in Lake City have reopened after a train ran into a wrecked car on the tracks and derailed Monday. The four crossings impacted by the incident were reopened one by one throughout Tuesday after being inspected, a release said. Officials said...
wpde.com
5-vehicle crash blocks traffic near Highway 707; crews responding
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 707 and McDowell Shortcut Road as lanes are blocked due to a five-vehicle crash Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries. Crews responded around at 4:45...
wpde.com
Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
wpde.com
Amtrak train resumes route after being stuck due to Lake City derailment
WPDE — Hundreds of train passengers are moving again after being stuck for more than 29 hours after a train was derailed in Lake City Monday night, according to reports from ABC News. An Amtrak auto train left Lorton, Virginia Monday evening on a nonstop trip to Sanford, Florida...
Amtrak passengers stuck on train to Florida for nearly 37 hours due to Lake City train derailment
Over 500 passengers traveling aboard an Amtrak train from Virginia to Florida were forced to wait nearly 30 hours after their train took a detour around an accident on the tracks Monday.
columbiabusinessreport.com
How this rail-served 'megasite' could spur development in Kershaw County
More than 1,400 acres in Kershaw County have been designated a CSX Select Site by the Jacksonville-based transportation company. Known as the Central South Carolina Megasite, the 1,426-acre location is known as the Central South Carolina Megasite and is located in the town of Lugoff. Select Sites are premium, certified...
Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
WMBF
Deputies investigating after one shot in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Marlboro County Thursday afternoon. Marlboro County deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Maple Street and Atkins Street, when they arrived on scene they discovered a person was being treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man ‘purposefully’ hit pedestrians, cars in Florence County Walmart parking lot, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after deputies said he “purposefully” hit pedestrians and cars in the parking lot of a Florence County Walmart on Saturday. Justin Wade Gardner, 33, of Florence, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two […]
Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
Person killed by hit-and-run driver in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities are investigating after a person was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of E. Ashby Road and N. Irby Street, troopers said. Troopers have not been able to provide […]
WMBF
Florence man accused of intentionally hitting multiple cars, people in Walmart parking lot
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said hit multiple cars and people in a Walmart parking lot over the weekend on purpose. Justin Gardner, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and charged with four counts of assault...
wpde.com
Dog shot in paw while walking Marlboro County neighborhood, rescue says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog was shot in the paw while walking around a neighborhood in Marlboro County, according to a shelter. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said Millie was given to a community member after she weaned her last litter and was shot with a 9mm while walking around.
wpde.com
Woman stabbed at Darlington plant
DARLINGTON, S.C. — A woman was stabbed Thursday night at a plant on Old Florence Road in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said the woman is expected to be okay. A suspect has been taken into custody. We are waiting to learn the names of...
wpde.com
Missing Georgetown County teenager has switched vehicles, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing teenager in Georgetown County has likely switched vehicles, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen Saturday morning at his home on Old Cedar Loop in Pawleys Island, deputies said. Henry is 5 feet, 10 inches tall...
wpde.com
Georgetown leaders hear neighbor input on flood resiliency portion for county plan
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — In a county where multiple rivers come together, come many environmental hazards. That was the main topic in a Thursday evening presentation and public input session in Georgetown. Locals had the chance to see where the analysis is so far in the county drafting a new element to their comprehensive plan that's never been used before.
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
wpde.com
Troopers seek information on fatal hit-and-run in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run in Florence County. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision involving a pedestrian happened Monday on E. Ashby Road near N. Irby Street around 6:15 p.m. A release said the vehicle should have damage to the...
WMBF
Man charged in deadly Florence County motel shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting last month in the Pee Dee. Online records show 37-year-old Brandon McFadden, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
wpde.com
Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
