Dry weather sticks around through Friday before another round of atmospheric rivers dump more rain this holiday weekend. The High Surf Advisory has been extended until 10pm Sunday for waves of 6 to 12 feet. Surf will subside slightly before building again into the weekend ahead of the next storm. Minor coastal flooding will be possible for low-lying areas like beach parking lots, parks and boardwalks. In addition to the big waves you should avoid going in the water due to bacteria runoff from recent rain.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO