San Diego County, CA

San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 12, 2023: Prepare now for the next storms this holiday weekend

Dry weather sticks around through Friday before another round of atmospheric rivers dump more rain this holiday weekend. The High Surf Advisory has been extended until 10pm Sunday for waves of 6 to 12 feet. Surf will subside slightly before building again into the weekend ahead of the next storm. Minor coastal flooding will be possible for low-lying areas like beach parking lots, parks and boardwalks. In addition to the big waves you should avoid going in the water due to bacteria runoff from recent rain.
Sunset Cliffs surfers catch big waves before the weather shifts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even when they're up against waves that are twice their height, surfers will gladly suit up, pick up their board, and rush to jump into the crashing waves. “I put my wetsuit on and paddle out," said surfer Glen Volk. "Everything gets better real fast.”
