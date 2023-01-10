Read full article on original website
San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 12, 2023: Coastal flooding possible ahead of incoming storms
Dry weather sticks around through Friday before another round of atmospheric rivers dump more rain this holiday weekend. A pair of storms will bring the greatest impact Saturday night and Monday. A High Surf Advisory continues until 10pm Sunday for waves of 6 to 12 feet and a Coastal Flood...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 12, 2023: Prepare now for the next storms this holiday weekend
Dry weather sticks around through Friday before another round of atmospheric rivers dump more rain this holiday weekend. The High Surf Advisory has been extended until 10pm Sunday for waves of 6 to 12 feet. Surf will subside slightly before building again into the weekend ahead of the next storm. Minor coastal flooding will be possible for low-lying areas like beach parking lots, parks and boardwalks. In addition to the big waves you should avoid going in the water due to bacteria runoff from recent rain.
San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 10, 2023: Drying out but high surf remains
Things are drying out tonight with a break in the rain through Friday before another atmospheric river dumps more rain this holiday weekend. Gusty winds will continue into tonight for the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts up to 50mph.
Sunset Cliffs surfers catch big waves before the weather shifts
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even when they're up against waves that are twice their height, surfers will gladly suit up, pick up their board, and rush to jump into the crashing waves. “I put my wetsuit on and paddle out," said surfer Glen Volk. "Everything gets better real fast.”
Despite recent rains, Torrey Pines in great shape for the Farmers Insurance Open
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Farmers Insurance Open tee's off at Torrey Pines in a couple of weeks, and so far, many of golf's biggest names are in the field. Now despite all the recent rain, the course is expected to be in perfect shape. In fact, the only...
San Diego County District Attorney domestic violence resources
San Diego County District Attorney's Office offers several domestic violence resources for those in need. Visit https://www.sdcda.org/helping/domestic-violence for more information.
