ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Shemar Moore Reveals He's Expecting His First Child on Meaningful Date in Sweet Announcement

By Marisa Losciale
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aqoi_0k92kG2Y00

The 'S.W.A.T' star is expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend of four years.

Shemar Moore is so excited that he's about to be a dad, only made happier by the fact that the baby's expected due date coincides with the third anniversary of his mother's death.

The S.W.A.T star shared the exciting news that he's expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend Jesiree Dizon during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show , which is set to air on Jan. 26.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he said while conversing with talk show host Jennifer Hudson . "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life , Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

As the audience cheered, Hudson extended her congratulations to the actor, sweetly adding that Moore's mother is "smiling down on him from heaven."

"I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing, but God had my back and things lined up."

The actor concluded: "It's going to be the best part of—my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

Moore later took to Instagram with a sex reveal video featuring Dizon and Moore's friends and family as the couple took turns guessing what they would be having, with the mom-to-be noting that she already has one of each. Dizon, 39, shares a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son named Kaiden , from a previous relationship, per PEOPLE .

"If we have a boy, we're one and done," the model said with a laugh, suggesting the couple–who has been red carpet official since 2018–would consider growing their family in the future.

"It's either going to be Legend, little homie, or it's going to be Frankie, little baby girl, and I'm about to be a father come February 8, 2023," Moore rejoiced.

The clip then cut to show a helicopter flying overhead which later released pink smoke, to signify the couple would be having a baby girl. The revelation was met with cheers from the couple's crowd of loved ones, eager to meet the newest family member next month.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Comments / 2

Related
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star

Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
People

Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'

The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2!  Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss

"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
Page Six

Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children

Eddie Murphy, a father of 10 children, is here for Nick Cannon’s ever expanding family.  When Page Six asked Murphy on Tuesday night’s Golden Globes 2023 red carpet to share his thoughts on Cannon fathering 12 kids, the 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up.  Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later. Cannon went on to expand his brood with son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole...
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Life and Style Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders

Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
purewow.com

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Orange County' Personality Divorcing Husband of 18 Years

The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Jennifer Pedranti is getting a divorce. Radar Online reports that her husband of 18 years, William Pedranti, filed divorce paperwork in March 2022. He did not hire a lawyer and filled out the paperwork himself and listed their date of separation as Jan. 3, 2021. The former pair married in 2002, and the pair share three children: Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8. He cited the typical "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. William didn't ask the judge to deny Jennifer spousal support, instead noting she should be paid, but that his property be listed as his own.
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood ‘Hopes and Prays’ for Quick Recovery After Her Hospitalization

Michael Lockwood, who was previously married to Lisa Marie Presley, has spoken out after learning of the songwriter’s hospitalization. “Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children,” Lockwood’s attorney, Joseph Yanny, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, January 12. Presley, 54, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
SheKnows

General Hospital Stars Rally Around Marc Anthony Samuel as He Says a Goodbye That Has Left His Heart ‘Truly Broken’

Would that an article could send a mental hug to the actor. All of us who love our four-legged friends as family will understand what Marc Anthony Samuel is going through. On December 28, the General Hospital favorite took to Instagram to share that “my best friend and forever good boy very unexpectedly left the world yesterday, and my heart is truly broken. Really broken.”
The List

The Bold And Beautiful Writer Finally Explains What Happened To Flo And Shauna Fulton

Actress Denise Richards, well-known for such films as "Starship Troopers," "Wild Things," and "The World is Not Enough," has also become a fan-favorite soap star. She started playing Shauna Fulton in 2019 on "The Bold and the Beautiful," mother to Florence "Flo" Fulton, played by Katrina Bowden. Bowden had previously stepped into the soap world briefly, playing Britney on "One Life to Live" in 2006. She joined "B&B" a few months before Richards and was involved in a baby swap scheme with Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Reese secretly put Hope's baby up for adoption to pay off his debts, and Flo posed as the child's mother, per Soap Central.
soaphub.com

This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For

Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
Parade

Parade

75K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy