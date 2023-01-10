Shemar Moore Reveals He's Expecting His First Child on Meaningful Date in Sweet Announcement

The 'S.W.A.T' star is expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend of four years.

Shemar Moore is so excited that he's about to be a dad, only made happier by the fact that the baby's expected due date coincides with the third anniversary of his mother's death.

The S.W.A.T star shared the exciting news that he's expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend Jesiree Dizon during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show , which is set to air on Jan. 26.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he said while conversing with talk show host Jennifer Hudson . "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life , Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

As the audience cheered, Hudson extended her congratulations to the actor, sweetly adding that Moore's mother is "smiling down on him from heaven."

"I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing, but God had my back and things lined up."

The actor concluded: "It's going to be the best part of—my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

Moore later took to Instagram with a sex reveal video featuring Dizon and Moore's friends and family as the couple took turns guessing what they would be having, with the mom-to-be noting that she already has one of each. Dizon, 39, shares a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son named Kaiden , from a previous relationship, per PEOPLE .

"If we have a boy, we're one and done," the model said with a laugh, suggesting the couple–who has been red carpet official since 2018–would consider growing their family in the future.

"It's either going to be Legend, little homie, or it's going to be Frankie, little baby girl, and I'm about to be a father come February 8, 2023," Moore rejoiced.

The clip then cut to show a helicopter flying overhead which later released pink smoke, to signify the couple would be having a baby girl. The revelation was met with cheers from the couple's crowd of loved ones, eager to meet the newest family member next month.

Congratulations to the happy couple!