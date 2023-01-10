ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
KENTUCKY STATE
Help Needed for Injured Kitten

Yesterday, the Kentucky Humane Society took in six animals from Louisville Metro Animal Services, including five large dogs and one very tiny, injured kitten named Barry. The 2-month-old’s right eye was so infected that the globe had ruptured and Barry was in unimaginable pain and distress! As always, our vet team acted quickly to put a stop to his suffering. This morning, we performed an eye enucleation surgery to remove the injured eye. Everyone at KHS is so relieved that we were able to treat Barry and that he is no longer in pain. Barry still has a long road ahead of him, and we will continue to give him the care he needs to fully recover. We can only do this because of supporters like you.
LOUISVILLE, KY
24 dogs adopted over weekend after LMAS lost 'no-kill' status

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After heartbreaking news last week that a Louisville animal shelter had lost its status as a "no-kill" shelter, officials say weekend adoptions have helped reduce the shelter's strain. Louisville Metro Animal Shelter has helped 24 dogs get adopted and return six dogs to their owners over...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions were swirling as SWAT broke down the door of an Old Louisville home, and investigators in protective suits dig around in the trash after some neighbors say they saw body parts in garbage cans. LMPD is calling it a death investigation. At around 9:30 a.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Save A Lot holding contest for free groceries for a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discount grocery chain is offering free groceries for a year. Save A Lot is holding a national sweepstakes that gives one winner $5,200 of groceries for 2023. The contest goes through Jan. 22, with the winner being announced after the close of the promotion. "We...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
