Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
KHS waiving adoption fees for adult dogs as Louisville groups work to combat shelter overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville groups are stepping up to help dogs find their forever homes in an effort to combat overcrowding in the city's animal shelters. The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) will waive adoption fees for a week for those wanting to bring home a new family member. The...
Wave 3
KHS adult dog adoption fees waived for its Caring Community adoption event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs for its Caring Community adoption event. This will be from Jan. 13 through Jan. 20 at KHS’ Main and East Campus Adoption Centers, according to a release. “We are relying on our compassionate community...
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
kyhumane.org
Help Needed for Injured Kitten
Yesterday, the Kentucky Humane Society took in six animals from Louisville Metro Animal Services, including five large dogs and one very tiny, injured kitten named Barry. The 2-month-old’s right eye was so infected that the globe had ruptured and Barry was in unimaginable pain and distress! As always, our vet team acted quickly to put a stop to his suffering. This morning, we performed an eye enucleation surgery to remove the injured eye. Everyone at KHS is so relieved that we were able to treat Barry and that he is no longer in pain. Barry still has a long road ahead of him, and we will continue to give him the care he needs to fully recover. We can only do this because of supporters like you.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society helps you care for that New Pet in the New Year
LOUSIVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Getting a new pet in the new year can be life changing. WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by the Kentucky Humane Society for some advice. The experts at the Kentucky Humane Society can help guide you through the journey. Of course, they have lots of experience managing...
24 dogs adopted over weekend after LMAS lost 'no-kill' status
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After heartbreaking news last week that a Louisville animal shelter had lost its status as a "no-kill" shelter, officials say weekend adoptions have helped reduce the shelter's strain. Louisville Metro Animal Shelter has helped 24 dogs get adopted and return six dogs to their owners over...
Wave 3
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions were swirling as SWAT broke down the door of an Old Louisville home, and investigators in protective suits dig around in the trash after some neighbors say they saw body parts in garbage cans. LMPD is calling it a death investigation. At around 9:30 a.m.,...
WLKY.com
'Disheartening': LMAS pleads community to adopt, foster shelter pets to prevent euthanizing more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services is pleading with the community to save shelter animals, after the facility was forced to euthanize two dogs due to overcrowding. Last week, the shelter lost its "no-kill" status for the first time since 2017 and was forced to put down the...
Kentucky by Heart: Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard lived authentic life, on the fringes of society
Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard and his wife, Anna, lived with enthusiasm on the fringes of society; those who know their story might affirm they lived authentically in the mainstream of genuine life. Harlan often is referred to as the “Henry David Thoreau of Kentucky.” If spending five years on...
wdrb.com
Save A Lot holding contest for free groceries for a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discount grocery chain is offering free groceries for a year. Save A Lot is holding a national sweepstakes that gives one winner $5,200 of groceries for 2023. The contest goes through Jan. 22, with the winner being announced after the close of the promotion. "We...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville hospital offers in-patient medical detox for alcohol and substance abuse
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The University of Louisville Mary and Elizabeth hospital has an in-patient detox unit where people can start their journey to overcoming their addiction. For about three years, Jessica Baird has worked in the detox unit. She is the nurse manager, helping patients as they part...
Wave 3
Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teenage girl last seen on Sunday. Lillian Smothers, 14, was reported missing out of Nelson County on Jan. 8, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Officials shared pictures of...
WLKY.com
Couple charged with abuse after 5-year-old goes into cardiac arrest in Hardin County
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A Hardin County couple is facing child abuse charges after a 5-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest. Kentucky State Police arrested Clovis Smith, 25, and Satrina Layne, 23, both of Rineyville, on Sunday. Smith is the child's father and Layne is his girlfriend. Police said that...
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
Bernheim, LG&E offer closing arguments in trial to seize conservation lands
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest and Louisville Gas and Electric offered closing arguments Wednesday in a hearing that will decide the utility’s right to take conservation lands to build a natural gas pipeline.
Fox News
930K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0