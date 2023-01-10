ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Elon Musk's Twitter has taken away blue checkmark from Bob Saget

Elon Musk's recent Twitter verification fiasco is not over just yet. According to the late actor Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, her beloved husband's Twitter verification checkmark was taken away following his death last year.Saget, a comedian and actor known for playing Danny Tanner on Full House, has over two million followers on Twitter.On Monday, Rizzo kindly asked Musk to reinstate Saget's blue check "out of respect for his legacy."Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Hi [Elon Musk] -today on the 1 year anniversary of Bob’s passing, I saw he’s no longer verified? My husband truly loved Twitter. Out...
Page Six

Kelly Rizzo, ‘Full House’ cast mark one year since Bob Saget’s death: tributes

Kelly Rizzo’s heart is “so heavy” one year after Bob Saget’s death. The “Full House” alum’s widow marked the anniversary of his passing with a touching Instagram tribute Monday. “How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year?” the 43-year-old captioned throwback photos with the late actor. “The surreal-ness never subsides. “I’ve accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life,” she continued. “But there is one thing I carry with me every single day that makes this survivable. I AM THE...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

NBC News president steps down

Noah Oppenheim, who has led NBC News as President for the last half decade is stepping down and the network has tapped a top New York Times editor to fill his role. Oppenheim, who took over in 2017 and has worked as an author, screenwriter and producer will continue to work closely with NBCUniversal in…
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Anderson Cooper's New Year's Resolution, Broadcaster Looking For Love 4 Years After Benjamin Maisani Split

Anderson Cooper is ready to hit the dating scene again, insiders close to the broadcaster revealed four years after his public split from Benjamin Maisani. RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the CBS anchor has been "getting help from some of his happily married famous friends" when it comes to finding his next love match."Anderson has made it clear his New Year's resolution is to find a boyfriend," a close source confided after the political commentator rang in the 31st with Bravo personality and pal Andy Cohen for a TV special.It appears Cooper is on the prowl again years after parting ways with...
SheKnows

Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together

The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague

This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Morning Show Host Addresses 'Real and Scary' Divorce

Morning news anchor Sarah Harris recently divorced her long-time husband Tom Ward, and she admitted that the process was "real and scary." Harris is best known for hosting the morning show Studio 10 in Australia, and she opened up about her personal life in an interview with Stellar Magazine. She said that going through a breakup made her aware of how prominent she was in the public eye for some, and it was nerve-wracking.
Fox News

Fox News

930K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy