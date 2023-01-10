Read full article on original website
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
KTVU FOX 2
Safety advisory for Chinatown community as Lunar New Year celebrations near
It's almost time for the Lunar New Year and San Francisco city officials are getting ready for all of the celebrations. But officials are warning the Chinatown community to be on alert for criminals looking to target those who are celebrating.
A liquid time bomb: How the Great Flood of 1862 ravaged San Francisco
As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994. But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-62. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches...
KTVU FOX 2
Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California
Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
The shimmering lights on San Francisco's Bay Bridge may soon go dark
"The current system is failing at a rate faster than we can cost-effectively maintain."
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA:STORM-LIGHTNING STRIKES SUTRO TOWER IN SAN FRANCISCO
Lightning strikes Sutro Tower in San Francisco as the Bay Area continues to experience severe weather. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Storm cells batter Bay Area with lightning strikes, hailstorms and intense downpours
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold, unstable air flowing in the wake of the latest atmospheric river Tuesday spawned lightning strikes, pounding hailstorms and intense downpours across the Bay Area.The wintry maelstrom rolled into the region mid-morning and immediately began creating havoc. San Francisco firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in their vehicle after a tree toppled on it at Fulton and 19th Ave. in the Richmond District.A tree also toppled onto a San Francisco Muni bus near Stockton and Sutter streets and pulled down an overhead wire.Dozens also took to social media to post images and videos and to comment...
sfstandard.com
Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge
Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
KTVU FOX 2
Then came the hail: Bay Area beholds yet another weather spectacle
OAKLAND, Calif. - The wind and rain turned icy in San Francisco Tuesday and across much of the East Bay. People sent KTVU their videos, which captured a quick moving hail storm that left pellet sized ice on the ground. People also captured images of lighting striking Sutro Tower and the Transamerica Pyramid.
Video captures moment lightning strikes SF's Sutro Tower, Transamerica Pyramid
It was a light show in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon. Video captured lightning striking not only Sutro Tower but the Transamerica Pyramid and a crane near Highway 101.
Massive surf returns to Bay Area with 25-foot waves possible amid storm
Storm activity has whipped up the Pacific Ocean and is creating dangerous conditions at beaches.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Chinatown leader remembered for his decades of community service
A prominent Oakland Chinatown leader is being remembered for his decades of community service. Walter Yin Chinn died last month, but those who worked with him and his family say his legacy lives on.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
KTVU FOX 2
Tree topples SF Muni bus
Crews in San Francisco were hard at work on Tuesday to cleanup damage from a series of storms to sweep the Bay Area. A tree that toppled a Muni was one of the hazards left after this latest round of storms.
KTVU FOX 2
Round of storms send trees toppling all over San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Crews in San Francisco on Tuesday worked to clean up after yet another series of storms battered the city. More than a week of pouring rain and howling winds took a toll on trees throughout San Francisco. Shortly after noon, a large ficus tree toppled a Muni...
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
Fallout after viral clip of SF art gallery owner hosing down homeless person, police investigating
As police investigate a video that shows a man hosing down a homeless person, his art gallery was vandalized and some are saying race played a role in the viral incident.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Will Make 2 Bay Area Stops This Month
The massively popular Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck arrives in the Bay Area this month! Hello Kitty fans flock to this adorable cafe truck selling mini cakes, cookies, and macarons, plus limited-edition Hello Kitty merch. It’ll make two local stops on its 2023 tour of the Western US: Although the truck sells adorable treats, the big draw is exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise. Snag limited-edition collectibles including a coin bank, glass mug, lunchbox, lavender T-shirt, canvas tote, rainbow thermos, enamel pins, plush toys, stainless steel water bottles, and more all featuring the cat of the hour. The cafe menu includes dainty sets of Hello Kitty-themed treats including macarons, cookies, madeleines, minicakes, and a giant chef cookie. Be advised that the truck only accepts payments via credit/debit card. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck began touring in 2014 and there are currently two trucks in circulation around the country. The success of the truck led to brick-and-mortar Hello Kitty Cafes in Irvine and Las Vegas, but the truck is the original experience bringing super cute treats and goodies to Hello Kitty fans around the nation.
NBC Bay Area
Spike in Stray Dogs Due to Bay Area Storms?
Police recently had to shoot a stray dog after it continuously lunged at a man and his dog at San Jose's Berryessa Park. The incident comes as officials field reports of stray dogs wandering parks and trails in the South Bay. But even if all the stray dogs could be rounded up, there is almost nowhere to put them with shelters in the region already bursting at the seams.
