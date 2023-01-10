ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

CBS San Francisco

Body of North Bay fisherman who went missing on Christmas Day found

MARIN COUNTY – Marin County officials announced Thursday of the discovery of a man's body who went missing on Christmas Day after he headed out into San Pablo Bay for a day of fishing.William Hady Chebib, 32, from Petaluma, launched his fishing boat at approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 25 from the Black Point Boat Launch in Novato to do some fishing near China Camp State Park. At 3:30 p.m., Chebib contacted his family to say that he was about to return to the boat launch, but he never arrived. Chebib's boat was discovered on Dec. 26 near Point San Pablom...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

County Vector Control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes

OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Upcoming weekend weather for Bay Area, Northern California

In the midst of all the flooding and torrential rain in Northern California, Thursday's weather provided a break from the recent rainy days. However, this break may be short-lived as the Bay Area and parts of Northern California are expecting more wet weather Friday and throughout the weekend. Meteorologist Mark...
KTVU FOX 2

2 saved from top of truck amid flooding, heavy storms in the Bay Area

California has put all of these Swiftwater rescue teams on standby. Officials found two people standing on top of a gray pickup truck that was surrounded by rushing water. Their vehicle started getting filled with water that was flowing and ended up being in a riverbed. Oakland firefighters rolled out long ladders and ran support groups for safety, with one being used as a temporary bridge.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tree topples on vacant Foster City church, Jeep

FOSTER CITY, Calif. - As Thursday sees a break in the rain, cities across the Bay Area are dealing with the problem of falling trees. One such tree fell on top of a Foster City vacant church and preschool and a white Jeep. The tree came down Wednesday night at...
FOSTER CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Swalwell tours East Bay storm damage, calls for more federal assistance

Swalwell tours East Bay storm damage, calls for more federal assistance. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) took a closer look at some of the damage recent storms caused in his East Bay district. A portion of A Street, a major thoroughfare that connects Hayward and Castro Valley, was washed away by the rain and surging in San Lorenzo Creek.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sinkholes continue to swallow up roadways throughout the Bay

From Daly City to Santa Cruz County, to Oakland, to San Mateo County-sinkholes continue to swallow cars and cause traffic nightmares in parts of the Bay Area after nearly two weeks of relentless rain. A sinkhole opened on Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay. This major traffic hazard triggered a...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Marin County's Reservoirs Are at Capacity With More Rain on the Way

All of Marin County's operated reservoirs were at capacity Wednesday, which could be both a blessing and a curse. For lots of locals, the nearly-continuous rain is mostly good news, especially after years of drought. Water was seen rushing down the Nicasio Reservoir spillway Wednesday, a welcome sight for some...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 men die in Sonoma County during storms, gas generator left on

SEA RANCH, Calif. - Two men have died in Sonoma County during the pending storms, prompting them to turn on their gas generators inside the home, the sheriff said. The men were found dead Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch, a remote area an hour north of Jenner, according to Deputy Rob Dillion.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County

This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Remote failure risks lurk as Lake Hennessey fills to capacity

Lake Hennessey inundation map courtesy California Division of the Safety of Dams photo credit: Large areas of downtown Napa, along with much of the valley would be submerged in a dam failure There's something of a rare sight to see right now in the hills north of Napa.    Thanks to a string of atmospheric river storms, Lake Hennessey has risen high enough to reach the dam's spillway, something celebrated by more than a few locals.    Joy Eldredge is deputy utilities director for the City of Napa, which owns the reservoir.    "First of all, it hasn't spilled for four years, so we're...
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Cruz County crews hop on jet skis to rescue stranded homeowners

FELTON GROVE, Calif. - Crews in Santa Cruz County hopped on jet skis Monday morning to rescue stranded homeowners in Felton Grove from the rising San Lorenzo River. Treacherous rain water pounded down throughout the Bay Area, but the visuals were among the most extreme in Felton, population 4,500, a historic logging community built along the river.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning

(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]

