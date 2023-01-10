ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Bakersfield man tried to sell meth, fentanyl in Santa Rosa, police say

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5Lmt_0k92isDE00

A Bakersfield man was planning to sell methamphetamine and fentanyl in Santa Rosa before he was arrested over the weekend, police said.

Corey Williams, 36, was arrested about 5:10 p.m. Sunday after an officer searched his vehicle in the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

He’s suspected of possessing drugs with intent to sell, transporting drugs and a probation violation.

The officer was patrolling the area Sunday evening due to statewide retail thefts when he spotted a suspicious vehicle parked outside a shopping center.

Police didn’t specify what made the vehicle appear suspicious.

The officer determined the suspect was on probation and searched the vehicle, finding 5.5 grams of meth, 2.31 ounces of fentanyl, a scale and drug packaging, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bodycam footage: Man flees with handgun, deputies open fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco on Nov. 27. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy-involved shooting took place after a short pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash at Magnolia and Gromer avenues. The deputy-involved shooting happened when the passenger of the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man gets 11 years in deadly gang-related gunfight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight. Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets suspended sentence, year in jail in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Driving with a tinted front windshield, Alexis Leon told police he couldn’t see a woman crossing the road as he drove in south Bakersfield the night of June 21. But authorities say Leon committed several crimes in the crash that killed 63-year-old Kuldip Kaur. He left the scene, for one, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police Department to conduct DUI checkpoint on Jan. 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Friday at an undisclosed location within city limits. According to a release from the BPD, officers will evaluate drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The BPD says illegal drugs as well as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for 2 men suspected of robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men allegedly robbed a business on Oildale Drive near El Tejon Avenue on Dec. 19, 2022. If anyone has information regarding the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family mourns postal worker stabbed to death in Oakland while walking home

Son in mourning after mom, a USPS worker, stabbed and killed walking home. Family kicks off the new year mourning a loved one, a long time U.S. Postal worker. The victim was stabbed to death while walking home after finishing her shift. A suspect has been arrested by Oakland police, but a motive is still unclear.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police seize over 20 'ghost guns' from Oakland Hills home; suspect arrested

OAKLAND – Police arrested a suspect Tuesday night on weapons charges after more than 20 privately made "ghost guns" were found in an Oakland Hills home.Around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Broadmoor View near Knowland Park after multiple gunshots were reported. The gunshots continued after police arrived.During a search of the area, police said they spotted a person wearing body armor leaving a home. A bullet casing was also found on the driveway.Officers then detained the person and searched the home for potential victims. During a search, police said they found multiple firearms in plain...
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville

The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

2 alleged drug dealers charged with felonies in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced charges against two alleged drug dealers who officials said were found with fentanyl and meth for sale. "Drug dealers are wreaking havoc on our communities and are major contributors to the trauma, public safety risks, and overdose deaths on our streets,” said District Attorney […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police Recover Stolen Property in Probation Search at Motel

Nearly $10,000 in stolen property was recovered during a probation search in a motel room on Cleveland Avenue. Santa Rosa police conducted the search of Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega’s room on Sunday morning as she was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021. Police also arrested Driden Adrian Estrada for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property. Police found many stolen items valuing over $9,200 — a lot of the stuff was stolen from a local department store. Detective are actively working on identifying additional victims and returning the property.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Porterville man sentenced to over 600 years in prison

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man has been sentenced to spend over 600 years in prison following his sentencing on child molestation charges, officials with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. According to the DA’s office, 37-year-old Armando Martinez was sentenced to 612 years to life in prison for child […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
newyorkbeacon.com

Family Suspects Foul Play In Mysterious Death of Teen Whose Body Was Found on Side of California Highway: ‘We Had Walked and Searched the Area Days Prior’

The family of a missing Northern California teen found dead on the side of the Concord freeway suspects foul play in his death. Concord Police Department found Damond Lazenby Jr.’s body on Jan. 7 below the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 in Concord, between the Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road. The 19-year-old Pittsburg, California, native was reported missing by his family on New Year’s Day, Fox 2 reported.
CONCORD, CA
KGET

DA requests more investigation into Superior Grocers killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges were not filed Tuesday against a man accused in a fatal beating outside a grocery store after prosecutors requested further investigation. Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested last week on suspicion of murder in the death of Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, an employee of Superior Grocers on Union Avenue. He […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
8K+
Followers
294
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy