Bakersfield man tried to sell meth, fentanyl in Santa Rosa, police say

A Bakersfield man was planning to sell methamphetamine and fentanyl in Santa Rosa before he was arrested over the weekend, police said.

Corey Williams, 36, was arrested about 5:10 p.m. Sunday after an officer searched his vehicle in the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

He’s suspected of possessing drugs with intent to sell, transporting drugs and a probation violation.

The officer was patrolling the area Sunday evening due to statewide retail thefts when he spotted a suspicious vehicle parked outside a shopping center.

Police didn’t specify what made the vehicle appear suspicious.

The officer determined the suspect was on probation and searched the vehicle, finding 5.5 grams of meth, 2.31 ounces of fentanyl, a scale and drug packaging, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi