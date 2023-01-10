Read full article on original website
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Driver killed during crash after running red light in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A driver who allegedly ran a red light in Pembroke Park was killed during an overnight crash early Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.Joseph Junior Dorleans, 47, of Hollywood, was killed during the collision at the northbound exit of Interstate 95 and the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road, according to a written statement.The other driver was identified as Andrew Harvey, 33, of Miami. Officials did not say he was hurt during the crash.According to the statement, Dorleans was driving eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he ran a red light and struck the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Harvey as he was making a left turn to go west on Pembroke Road. Harvey had just exited I-95 when his vehicle was struck by Dorleans, authorities said.The impact of the crash spun Harvey's car around before it came to a stop while the vehicle driven by Dorleans struck a tree after hitting Harvey.Dorleans died at the scene. Sheriff's detectives said speeding was believed to have been a factor in the crash.
WSVN-TV
2 people hospitalized following rollover crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash, which caused one vehicle to roll over, sent two people to the hospital. Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash on Palm Avenue just south of Taft Street, Thursday morning. Two people were inside the overturned...
Click10.com
5 accused of staging car crash in Miami to defraud insurance companies
MIAMI – A group was facing charges on Thursday in Miami-Dade County after a state agency’s investigation found they had staged a car crash to defraud insurance companies out of about $58,000. Amauri Rodriguez, Orislaidy Montano, Vadira Sanchez, Ruberlandy Cruzata, and Lixelly Mayari were involved in the scheme,...
Click10.com
Video shows South Beach driver slam into parked car, take off
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are searching for the driver who crashed into a man’s parked car on Miami Beach and then took off. It happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday in South Beach. Surveillance video shows a woman getting a piggyback ride to her car. The woman...
Click10.com
2 injured in Hialeah construction accident
HIALEAH, Fla. – Two men were injured Thursday after they fell from a lift at a construction site, Hialeah Fire Rescue officials confirmed. The incident occurred at 3890 W. 18th Ave. A spokesperson for the fire department told Local 10 News that an 18-year-old man and a 30-year-old man...
Miami-Dade police officers injured in crash on Quail Roost Drive
MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade police officers were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a crash. It happened late Wednesday night where Quail Roost Drive meets the Turnpike. According to police, the officers were responding to a "priority call with emergency equipment activated" when they collided with another vehicle. The two officers were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.
Click10.com
BSO: Tamarac man faces multiple charges for killing 1, injuring 3 in DUI crash
TAMARAC, Fla. – A Tamarac man is facing charges in Broward County for killing one person and injuring three others while he was driving drunk back in August, according to authorities. Wayne Patrick Colbert, 25, was taken into custody on Wednesday. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Colbert was...
Click10.com
Tow truck driver arrested in fatal Miami crash
MIAMI – Neatly one month after the collision, a tow truck driver turned himself in on a vehicular homicide charge after police accused him of driving recklessly before hitting a car in a fiery, fatal crash in Miami. According to a Miami police arrest report, just after midnight on...
Click10.com
Police respond to rollover crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police responded to a rollover crash in Pembroke Pines Thursday morning. According to Pembroke Pines police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Palm Avenue and Taft Street. Authorities said southbound and northbound traffic along Palm Avenue, in front of the Pines Dental...
Bicyclist Injured When Hit by Box Truck in Coral Springs
A woman suffered severe injuries after being hit by a box truck while riding her bike early Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 1:30 p.m., the box truck, owned by New Marco Dixie Foods, had just finished a delivery to the China Sea Restaurant in the Coral Landings 2 Plaza at 6268 W Sample Road when an adult female who was riding her bike on Sample and NW 62 Avenue was hit, according to a restaurant employee.
Click10.com
Family members remember Uber driver killed in fiery crash as loving, hard-working husband and father
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Carlos Molina was in intense pain and fought hard over the past two months in the hospital. Tragically, the 62-year-old passed away on Monday. His family is devastated and say he was a selfless man who worked hard for them until the very end. “When we...
Click10.com
Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide
A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
Click10.com
Surveillance video shows suspect hold father at gunpoint, feet away from wife and baby
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police in Hollywood are trying to identify an armed robber who held the father of a family at gunpoint on his front porch, just steps away from his wife and 3-month-old daughter. Surveillance video shared by the family shows the robber running toward the father at...
3 dead after shooting along road in Palm Springs
Three people are dead after a shooting along Almar Road in Palm Springs, police said Wednesday night.
WSVN-TV
Silver alert issued for missing Pompano Beach woman
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old woman. Deborah Davis was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, near the 700 block of Gardens Drive in Pompano Beach. She was last seen driving...
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man
There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
islandernews.com
UPDATE. Police apprehend suspect who abandoned stolen car in the Village
One car theft victim will soon be happy to have his vehicle back, thanks to the efforts of the Key Biscayne Police Department. Police officers from Chief Frank Sousa's unit, along with the aid of Miami-Dade Police aviation and K-9 units, helped apprehend a suspect in the 100 block of Harbor Drive early Thursday after he had bailed from the stolen car more than three hours earlier.
3 in custody after chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton
Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.
