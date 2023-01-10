ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Deadly crash kills 2 on US 287 near Lookout Road

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on U.S. 287 between Lookout Road and Jasper Road Monday evening.

The crash was called in at around 5:01 p.m. The accident involved a Chevy Silverado and a Kia Optima. Two people in the Kia died, according to Colorado State Patrol.

FOX31 learned that the identities of the two people killed in the Kia were a 71-year-old male driver and a 69-year-old female passenger, both from Longmont. The area is now open to traffic.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

FOX31 Denver

