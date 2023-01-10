Deadly crash kills 2 on US 287 near Lookout Road

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on U.S. 287 between Lookout Road and Jasper Road Monday evening.

The crash was called in at around 5:01 p.m. The accident involved a Chevy Silverado and a Kia Optima. Two people in the Kia died, according to Colorado State Patrol.

FOX31 learned that the identities of the two people killed in the Kia were a 71-year-old male driver and a 69-year-old female passenger, both from Longmont. The area is now open to traffic.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.