Related
Golden Globes 2023: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘The Fabelmans’ Win Big (Complete Winners List)
The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association's awards gala returned
Kimmel Jokes Golden Globes Are as White as the GOP: ’96-Member Organization Has 6 Black Members’ (Video)
The 2023 Globes were the first live event since the organization’s lack of diversity was exposed. Jimmy Kimmel watched the Golden Globes on Tuesday, but as he noted in his monologue Wednesday night, he was one of the few. The ratings were some of the lowest the show has ever had.
Adam Sandler and Ana de Armas Get a SAG Boost, But Oscar Voters Might Disagree
While the Screen Actors Guild can be a reliable awards precursor at times, its track record at Oscar predictions has been spotty in recent years
Women in Film ‘Disappointed’ in DGA Awards’ Lack of Female Nominees for Feature Films
The advocacy group Women in Film says it is “disappointed” by the Directors Guild of America awards’ lack of female nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film. In a statement Wednesday, the group pointed out that 2022 saw “women like Sarah Polley, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Chinonye...
Producers Guild Awards Go for Big Hits: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’
The guild, a strong Oscar predictor, also nominated Golden Globe winners "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Tim Burton, Ben Stiller, Jason Bateman Among Directors Guild Awards’ TV Nominees
The DGA also announced its documentary nominations, among them Oscar contenders "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" and "Fire of Love"<br>
WGA Awards TV Nominees Include ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘The Bear,’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’
Winners will be announced at the Writers Guild's March 5 ceremony
