SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP)Maddy Westbeld matched her career-high with 25 points and No. 7 Notre Dame bounced back from its worst offensive game of the season with an 86-47 win over Wake Forest on Thursday night. Westbeld led the way by making 10 of 15 shots, the 10 field goals...

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO